Danica Patrick’s Father Was Left Emotional After A Christmas Gift That Quietly Echoed Dale Sr’s Gesture

Nothing, absolutely nothing, matches the feeling of giving your parents a Christmas gift that can’t be measured in price. Dale Earnhardt Sr. learned that lesson the Christmas he skipped another plug-in appliance and surprised his mother with diamond earrings, a gesture she cherished for the rest of her life. Years later, that same emotional currency surfaced again in the racing world.

Danica Patrick handed her father a Christmas gift so personal it left him overwhelmed, proving that in motorsport families, the most unforgettable presents come straight from the heart and not from the shelf.

Danica Patrick’s tear-jerker Christmas present

On Christmas Eve, Patrick shared a photo from her parents’ home in Indianapolis that captured a moment far heavier than the holiday season.

“Merry Christmas Eve! This is from yesterday, before I left my parents’ place in Indy,” the former NASCAR driver wrote. “We did Christmas early, and my sis helped with the idea of something sentimental for dad… we all cried. It’s my first and last suit. It was an emotional year of leaving something behind that was such a huge part of our lives.”

Standing beside her father, TJ, she revealed a shadowbox display holding two racing suits, the very first one she ever wore and the last, her final suit from the 2018 Indianapolis 500, the race that closed the curtain on her career.

The gift hit harder because 2018 wasn’t just another season; it was a goodbye. Patrick had walked away from racing months earlier in May of that year, and the reality of the decision still lingered. Instead of buying something flashy, she chose to frame her journey of racing itself.

Patrick made it clear at the moment that it wasn’t about the money. It was about thought, memory, and sacrifice, the kind that costs more than a credit card swipe.

“Christmas doesn’t have to cost a lot of money,” she wrote. “It should cost something different…. sometimes more than we are willing to give, and that is your time and/or deep thought of a gift that will mean something to someone.”

Fans felt it immediately. The post drew over 36,000 likes, with praise pouring in for the rawness of the gesture. But the most powerful response came from her mother, Bev.

“You did get us all,” Patrick’s mother wrote. “But what cherished memories between purple and green!! I feel so blessed to have such a loving, thoughtful family. It’s all I need ever!”

That moment captured more than a holiday celebration. No trophies. No lap time. Just to race suit behind glass and family finally letting go of the life that defined them. That was the exact sentiment behind Dale Sr.’s gift to his mother.

It was only his second season racing in 1980, the year he won his first-ever Winston Cup Series championship. Previously, he had gifted her things like toasters or other appliances. But in ’80, he bought her mother a pair of diamond earrings with his hard-earned winnings.

And while there’s a nostalgic resemblance to the Intimidator’s gesture years ago, Christmas looks a lot different for the Earnhardt family this year.

Dale Jr.’s very own Christmas celebration takes a funny twist

With Christmas approaching, the Earnhardt family is already deep into holiday mode, and as always, the Christmas tree became a family talking point. Except this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to take full control of the process.

On a recent episode of the DJD podcast, the 51-year-old veteran revealed that he picked out, hauled home, and set up the tree entirely on his own—no committee, no second opinions. The only non-negotiable was that it had to be real.

“We got a nine-foot tree sitting on the lot,” he said. “Looking at its shape and size, I go, ‘It’s a good-looking tree.’ We get it home. I put it in the stand. I bring it into the house, all that good stuff. The tree has to be live. Amy doesn’t do anything but real deals… But I don’t want any help. I’ll pick it up myself, put it in the house myself.”



For the NASCAR Hall of Famer, the mission was simple. The tree needed to be big, but not too big, and he didn’t want any help. Confident in his selection, he set it up and felt pretty good about the result. However, that confidence didn’t last long when his wife, Amy, offered her opinion.

“She’s like, ‘Man, it’s kind of small,’” Junior laughed.

He managed to talk Amy into accepting the tree, at least temporarily. But the next day, family friend Sonny McCurdy stopped by and echoed the same exact critique. The word was definitely in.

Still, the story ended with a festive note. Amy eventually started decorating the tree, stringing lights, and even sharing photos on Instagram, turning Junior’s solo holiday project into yet another lighthearted Earnhardt family moment.