Daniel Suarez Admits ‘Must-Win’ Pressure Amid Uncertain NASCAR Future

Perseverance and adaptability are two qualities of successful NASCAR drivers. Few drivers in the high-stakes environment of NASCAR have displayed perseverance and adaptability quite like Daniel Suarez. A Monterrey, Mexico native, Suarez has overcome both cultural and competitive hurdles during his rise to the Cup Series, making him one of the most appreciative and toughest drivers in the Cup Series garage, and he fought for his place. Who can forget him throwing punches at Michael McDowell after a qualifying session went south back in 2019 at Phoenix Raceway?

Since then, he’s found a new home at Trackhouse Racing, and with the #99 team, he’s managed to win a couple of races. Including the three-wide iconic finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway from last year. But things have changed in 2025, and with him being in his contract year, the pressure is now mounting on him to deliver the goods. A 2nd place finish in Las Vegas and a couple of top 10s so far in 16 races, not ideal for a driver racing for his seat in the NASCAR Cup Series. Not an ideal situation when you’ve got a young talent like Connor Zilisch rising through the ranks.

Trackhouse Racing has three charters and four drivers signed on the team roster. While Zilisch is competing in the Xfinity Series, he is touted to move to the Cup level next year. Ross Chastain is virtually untouchable, so the toss-up was between SVG and Suarez. Well, the Kiwi driver won in Mexico City, and that makes Suarez the odd man out. If he isn’t able to win a race and lock himself in the playoffs, his time in the #99 car could be coming to an end, and the driver realizes that he has his back against the wall.

“Lately it’s been a little bit of a struggle not just on the track but also off the track in a few things and right now we are in a must-win situation,” he admitted on Dale Jr. Download, referencing the upcoming races at Atlanta, road courses, Chicago as his strong suits where he can script a comeback story. Chasing victory lane finishes to secure his ride isn’t new for the Trackhouse Racing driver; last year, his win in Atlanta handed him a one-year extension. And right now, Suarez is focused on executing that one good race above anything else.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Qualifying Mar 11, 2023 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez 99 during qualifying for the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20230311_gav_sv5_009

“You know how it is you have a winning car five times and you win two races and sometimes things go your way sometimes don’t and we have to make sure that we control everything that we can so and that’s all we can do. I’m very focused on the next task that right now is Atlanta, and see what happens,” he added. Suarez knows he has a good shot to win this weekend. In his last five starts at Atlanta, he has managed two runner-up finishes and a win in the spring last year. So, he has all the reasons to be optimistic about upcoming races. Yet, he is keeping his options open for next year if things do not work out as he plans.

Daniel Suarez admits uncertainty within Trackhouse Racing camp

Nine races is what Daniel Suarez has right now to overturn his misfortunes of the 2025 season. Placed 27th in the points standings, only a win will see him through to the playoffs, but that is a tall order given the type of wildcard tracks and drivers who are eager to win just like Suarez. There is a possibility that he might miss out on advancing through to the playoffs, which in turn could decide his future at Trackhouse Racing. So what does Suarez’s career trajectory look like if he’s not driving the #99 car?

“There is just some things that I’m just a little bit uncomfortable in a few areas, in a few things, in a way few things have been handled… I mean right now, honestly, everything is an option but there are a lot of things that I don’t even have the answer. All I know that things are gonna work out, they always do. I’m working very very hard, the team is doing their job. A lot of things are in the air right now, and I hope that everything works out in a way that everyone is happy,” he added.

We have seen drivers take the humbling pill and head back to the lower series. Cole Custer dropped down to the Xfinity Series to prove his worth. Daniel Hemric is racing in the Truck Series. Now, it is too early to assume that Suarez might take that road, but again, that is a possibility that cannot be ruled out. Who knows, it might be a direct swap between Connor Zilisch and him at JRM next year?