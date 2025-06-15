Daniel Suárez Calls for ‘Truce’ in LA as He Hopes That America Understands His 3-Words of Wisdom

Daniel Suarez’s arrival at the circuit made one thing clear: Mexico sees him as more than just a driver. He’s a superstar. As mariachi musicians played “Negrita de mis pesares,” Daniel Suárez stepped off a Pesero, Mexico City’s iconic bus, surrounded by Lucha Libre Legends like Dr. Wagner Junior, Silver King, and Wagner Fit. Fans erupted into applause as he was gifted a custom lucha libre mask, adorned with Mexican flags, colors, and Aztec patterns, a powerful symbol of cultural pride and identity.

Daniel Suárez, the hometown hero from Monterrey, Mexico, is the only full-time Mexican driver in the Cup series, and Suárez isn’t just racing for trophies; he’s racing for something far bigger. Using his platform, he shared a message that he believes all of America needs to hear.

Daniel Suárez’s three words cut through the noise

It isn’t a political statement. It is personal. Growing up in Monterrey before making a name for himself in NASCAR, Suarez knows the value of opportunity and inclusion. He was a part of NASCAR’s drive for diversity program, entering the sport as a young Mexican native with a big dream. So, being an immigrant to the United States, Suarez spoke up amid ongoing tensions toward immigration raids championed by President Donald Trump in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

Sport Business Journal’s Adam Stern took to X to share Daniel’s words. Suárez rose to the occasion, saying, “I hope that with peace, communication, and harmony, things can be resolved soon. The United States is one of the greatest countries in the world. And it’s a country that was built by immigrants; we can’t forget that.” His three chosen words, peace, communication, and harmony, weren’t just casual remarks.

They were a heartfelt plea for understanding at a time when division dominates headlines. This wasn’t abstract commentary. It came from someone who knows the cost. Daniel Suarez lived it. He left behind his family and friends in Monterrey to chase a dream that seemed impossible. That sacrifice shaped him, and today he stands as one of the most respected drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The dream paved with sacrifice, isolation, and hard-won success brought Daniel to this very moment. And this weekend’s return home is so symbolic. It’s a full circle. “A lot of solidarity, a lot of support. I think what we’re experiencing today here in NASCAR is a great example. We are practically bringing the most American motorsports category to Mexico. If we work together, we can conquer the world,” he said. But even as Suarez passed in the homecoming glory and delivered a message that resonated far beyond the weekend, it wasn’t without its challenges, especially on the track.

With preparation for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 having gone smoothly for Daniel Suárez, with his No. 99 Chevrolet placing inside the top 15 in every session on the road course, his Xfinity Series weekend was not going according to plan. After showing strong pace and practice, Suárez looked set for a solid qualifying run in the No. 9 Quaker State Chevrolet for JR Motorsports before crashing in turn 11 and heavily damaging the front end of the car.

JR Motorsports quickly unloaded the backup car, with crew chief Corey Shea leading the effort to get it race-ready. Complicating matters, the number nine is a part-time entry for JR Motorsports, meaning Suarez didn’t have the owner points needed to secure a spot in the race. But thanks to NASCAR’s one-time use of the “International Provisional” for this Mexico City event, Suárez competed in Saturday’s The Chilango 150 as the 39th entry on the grid. The twist? He ended up winning the race!

Daniel Suarez fought hard despite having to use a backup car. He showed us the never-give-up mentality that he has had throughout his career and charged through the field to win the fifth-ever Xfinity Series race at Mexico City. But if he is to repeat this success on Sunday, his teammate might just be his toughest opponent.

Shane van Gisbergen dominates road course qualifying

It’s go time in Mexico City, and it’s Shane van Gisbergen sitting on pole for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Trackhouse Racing driver lit up the timing charts with a blazing 92.776-second lap in his No. 88 Chevrolet. It is his first pole of the 2025 season and just his second of his career, with his first coming last year at the Charlotte Street Race when he was behind the wheel for Kaulig Racing.

Qualifying was supposed to run for 45 minutes, but with light rain cutting the session short just 17 minutes in, SVG didn’t need a second chance. He was already the class of the field. His qualifying lap was a big step up from what he showed in Saturday’s practice runs. With a big smile and trademark confidence, the 36-year-old road course racer called this kind of racing his “natural habitat.” And the car? “Felt magic right from the start.”

SVG added on to this feeling, saying, “It was a great session for us. We kind of lacked in a lot of areas yesterday [in practice] with our car getting the balance we wanted and went through a lot of challenges last night—a couple I thought were maybe too much—and started my lap and the car felt magic right from the start.”

Van Gisbergen has made a habit of showing up when it counts. Don’t forget, he made history in 2023 by winning the Chicago Street Race in his first-ever cup start. Now, with a pole under his belt and his playoff hopes on the line, sitting 33rd in the standings, a win Sunday would be massive. “Certainly, a win fixes our year, gets you locked in. Win a race and it changes your year, and then we can race with less pressure and just keep learning, keep being methodical, keep getting better every week, and then we can try some stuff,” van Gisbergen continued. “We’re very sort of welded in a box in the moment, just not wanting to get out of our comfort zone.”

His Trackhouse teammate Ross Chastain wasn’t far off, qualifying third. And don’t forget the hometown hero, Daniel Suárez, who will roll off P10 in the No. 99 car fresh off an Xfinity Series triumph. With playoff spots on the line, rain in the forecast, and history in the making, this race is shaping up to be one for the books.

So, who's taking the checkered flag? Will SVG finally lock it in? Or will Suárez give Mexico back-to-back wins?