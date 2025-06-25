Daniel Suárez Drops Powerful Tribute to Dale Jr. and Sister Kelley After Career-Defining Weekend in Mexico

Long before he became a household name in NASCAR, Daniel Suaréz was just a determined teenager tearing through the streets and short tracks of Mexico City with a dream that seemed almost impossible. His ascent through the racing world began on the compact ovals of Mexico. Born in Monterrey, Suaréz first stepped behind the wheel in go-karts at age ten, and by 2008, he was already making waves as the youngest victor in NASCAR Mexico’s Mini-Stocks Series. Climbing further, he joined the NASCAR Mexico Series in 2010, winning multiple poles, earning Rookie of the Year honors, and finishing 3rd in the championship standings.

In 2013, his talent caught the attention of Joe Gibbs Racing, and by 2016, he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a national NASCAR championship in the Xfinity Series. His breakthrough with JGR ultimately paved the way for a move to one of NASCAR’s most storied teams, JR Motorsports. While he’s won at the elite level with Trackhouse Racing, who can forget his 2024 Atlanta win? But, despite the highs of the Cup Series, the Mexican driver found solace in his Xfinity Series win at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, driving a JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Daniel Suaréz’s Mexico return signals a deeper triumph

In a recent video posted by JR Motorsports on X, the 33-year-old star was seen celebrating along with Kelly Earnhardt after a terrific NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race in Mexico City, his home ground. The driver was seen ringing the victory bell, honoring the local racing culture and signaling his long-awaited win at the Chilango 150. Kelly, too, was seen raising a toast for Suaréz, appreciating his hard work and dedication to the team.

“This is kind of like a historical thing, right, to go to Mexico City and bring home a win with Daniel, who made his strides there in the Mexico Series and came here to the NASCAR Series,” said Kelley. “So, really a special win for Junior Motorsports.” The tales of Suaréz’s victories in his hometown are wide-ranging. After stepping up from karting and Mini-Stocks, he debuted in the NASACR Mexico Series in 2009 and secured his first two wins in 2012 amid a tight championship battle. In 2012, he seized the checkered flag at the Nocturna 200 by overtaking seasoned rivals, and by 2014, he had racked up 10 wins across 4 seasons, fueling his rise to a greater height in NASCAR racing.

And this year was no different, except that the adrenaline was high, as NASCAR returned to the famed Mexico stage after a 17-year hiatus. “I got goosebumps because you guys were part of one of the most special weekends in my career,” said Suaréz. “You guys know I have had a long journey to get here, to speak the language, to learn the culture.” For Suaréz, who arrived in the United States at 19 without money, contacts, or knowledge of English, building his own community of fellow Mexicans through an initiative launched in 2019, called ‘Daniel’s Amigos,’ his journey into NASCAR also became a mission to give back and encourage Latinos to connect with the sport.

“As Kelly mentioned, when I was in my process to become a U.S. citizen, I had to ask for letters from people that I knew and I asked Dale to help me out and Kelly to help me out,” continued Suaréz. “So it has been a long journey and for me to go back to my home country in front of the people that have known me for 15, 20 years, it was just extremely special.” His struggle with English is perhaps one of his most inspiring underdog stories. Unable to afford formal courses, Suaréz learned by watching cartoons and movies, gradually picking up words and confidence from subtitles and everyday conversations with team members.

He was the face of NASCAR’s international drive in Mexico, and despite the talks surrounding his future in the #99 car, Suaréz seemed unfazed. Be it media availability or engaging with fans, he was NASCAR’s poster child in Mexico and helped bridge the gap. His story embodies perseverance, cultural pride, and gratitude toward those who uplifted him. Through victories and setbacks, he has become a symbol of resilience and built a racing legacy. And now, with his fans and mentors by his side, the roar of victory echoes far beyond the checkered flag.

Playoff push becomes crucial for Suaréz’s Trackhouse Racing future

NASCAR’s silly season is beginning to pick up steam, and Daniel Suaréz finds himself squarely in the middle of the unfolding drama. Trackhouse Racing currently has four talented drivers and only 3 available Cup Series seats for 2026. With rising star Connor Zilisch rumored to make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series, that leaves Suaréz and Shane van Gisbergen potentially battling for the final spot. With his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, the future for the driver of the #99 Chevrolet remains uncertain.

Ahead of the NASCAR weekend in Mexico City, Suaréz addressed reporters about the contract rumor circulating around the garage. His focus, however, remains on the racing, especially in a place that holds deep personal significance. “It’s not the first time that I’ve been in this position, though definitely the first time with the Mexico race,” Suárez told reporters in Mexico City. “But it’s not the first time that we have to win or have a contract negotiation in the middle [of a season]. Definitely, it’s a distraction. I won’t sit here and tell you that it doesn’t really matter. It’s definitely a distraction, but I’m trying to be as smart as possible and to put all this stuff on the side and to just do my thing on the track. And already the Mexico race is something that I’ve been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I’m not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself.”

Suaréz acknowledged the weight of the moment and the burden of racing under a cloud of uncertainty but emphasized that distractions come with the territory. “I’m going to be quite honest with you: I wish I didn’t have to have these conversations, and I didn’t have these distractions, but it’s part of life, right?” said Suaréz. “Sometimes you have to do several things at the same time. But I’m trying not to think about it too much and trying to work in my job and push as hard as possible for competition and trying to help the team slowly get better and better.”

With SVG already securing a playoff berth for Trackhouse Racing in 2025, the pressure is on Suaréz to match that performance if he hopes to secure his seat for the future.