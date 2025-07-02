Daniel Suárez Exit Sets Off Silly Season Frenzy With Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Co. in the Crosshairs

“There is still a lot of things (up) in the air right now… I’m just uncomfortable in a few areas, in a few things.” A week ago, Daniel Suárez’s comments gave off warning signs about his Cup Series career. The No. 99 Chevrolet driver had been Trackhouse Racing’s first recruit and first race winner. However, all good things come to an end, and so will Suárez’s tenure at Trackhouse. Yet future avenues are already in sight for the Mexican driver.

Barely two weeks ago, we witnessed NASCAR’s grand visit to Daniel Suárez’s home country. Both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series raced at the prestigious Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Yet Suárez could only excel in one series – but that could be enough to draw a blueprint for his future. Read further for the Silly Season rumors!

Daniel Suárez is in line for no less than an upgrade

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had many reasons to rejoice in 2025. His famed Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, flagged off the season on a grand note. 2024 Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier took JRM to the Daytona 500, where he finished in a solid 9th place. The wins and podium finishes kept coming for Junior, with Allgaier and Connor Zilisch performing grandly. Then, an unexpected win also came from a Cup Series driver. Daniel Suárez was booked for the No. 9 JRM entry in the Chilango 150 race. The pressure was no less, as over 90% of the Mexico City crowd roared for Suárez. Yet the Trackhouse Racing driver delivered the victory to Dale Jr.

Now, as Daniel Suárez finally announced his exit plans from Trackhouse, speculation was no less about his future ventures. Connor Zilisch, a Trackhouse inductee on loan to JRM, is likely to replace Suárez’s 99 seat in 2025. In a recent X post, journalist Bob Pockrass indicated that Suárez may be in line to replace Zilisch’s 88-seat. Pockrass wrote, “No announcement on Connor Zilisch replacing Suarez but that is the expectation. Have heard of several drivers in the Xfinity garage angling for the JRM 88 car next year (and I would guess not to rule Suarez out if nothing materializes in Cup).”

If this materializes, it will be far from a downgrade for Daniel Suárez. The two-time Cup Series winner would race for one of NASCAR’s most respected veterans – Dale Earnhardt Jr. And the JRM co-owner thinks highly of him, anyway. Dale Jr. lauded Suárez’s Mexico City victory after the latter recovered from a qualifier crash and a last-place starting spot to win. Dale Jr. said, “I can’t imagine the things that are running through his mind just leading up to this weekend, much less on the racetrack, trying to race well. So, I was so thankful for him to be able to have a moment like he had today.”

Clearly, Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be saving a spot for the Mexican speedster. The latter also seems to be in a good mood, even after his exit from Trackhouse.

Ready to bid farewell

Well, goodbyes are always the worst. But are they? Sometimes, they do not hurt so much because they have been coming for a long time. For Daniel Suárez, his time in Trackhouse Racing would always be special. Currently, in his 5th year at the organization, Suárez scored both of his Cup Series victories at Sonoma (2022) and Atlanta (2024) under Trackhouse’s banner. During his tenure, he has collected two wins, 15 top fives, and 39 top 10 finishes with a best points finish of 10th in 2022. He has also made the playoffs in two out of four seasons with the team. Yet things had been taking a downturn soon after his photo finish in February 2024. Suárez could not keep up the consistent finishes with the same equipment that Ross Chastain used to stay ahead at every race.

Hence, Daniel Suárez is not crestfallen about leaving Trackhouse at the end of 2025. He clarified his peaceful sentiments to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck: “I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I’m not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That’s all it is. … This is not a sad moment, it’s just a change.” He added, “This is not something new for me… I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I’m actually a little bit relieved it’s already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans.”

Evidently, Daniel Suárez is ready to face the music, no matter how tough it might be. With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s blessing, the future may not be so jittery and scary for him!