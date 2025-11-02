“I think desperation is a big thing.” Jeff Dickerson, Spire Motorsports team owner, said these words recently about Daniel Suárez. The latter, who is presently driving for Trackhouse Racing, got into a spat with Carson Hocevar in Martinsville. On lap 216 of the Xfinity 500, Suárez bumped into the rear of Hocevar’s car and sent him spinning. Although Hocevar’s reaction was not pleasant, this may be exactly what his team owner is looking for.

Daniel Suárez is currently in a process of transition in his career. Back in July, Trackhouse Racing announced that it would part ways with the Mexican-born driver at the end of 2025. Even though the season has not ended, Suárez is occupying himself with the tall task ahead – to assimilate into his new team environment.

Daniel Suárez is delaying vacation plans

Although the Martinsville spat spelled an unfortunate start, Daniel Suarez is looking ahead. After all, Spire Motorsports seems to be a great fit for the Chevrolet driver. This year, Michael McDowell nearly upset the playoff picture in Texas, and Carson Hocevar was close to winning at EchoPark Speedway and Charlotte. Given Suárez’s past success on road courses, McDowell could turn his top-five runs into race wins. Hocevar’s prowess on intermediate tracks can be helpful, as he can help Suárez score better results and give him useful tips.

Yet this would require a proper collaboration between Daniel Suárez and his future teammates. And after the Martinsville fiasco, the icebreaker phase just got more difficult. “I couldn’t sleep if I go to Mexico and Brazil on a Monday as a vacation…In my mind, I still have to get to know everyone,” Suarez told Frontstretch. “I think in December I’m probably going to be in Mexico, Brazil. But I’m not really thinking about that too much. I’m thinking about November and all the work that I have to do with Spire Motorsports…And I really don’t want to leave the United States without being comfortable.”

Daniel Suárez will have Freeway Insurance, which the team called an “anchor partner”. However, he estimated that 98% of his team will be new in 2026. Despite this, Spire team owner Jeff Dickerson is confident, referring to the driver’s 2016 Xfinity Series championship. “He’s going to fit in perfect…And I don’t want Daniel doing anything different. Daniel knows how to do this. Daniel’s won races at every level, right? Won a championship. So we don’t need him to be anybody that he’s not.”

As Daniel Suárez turns over a new chapter, he is also finding it difficult to move on. He confessed that he will miss Jeff Dowling, Director of Race Operations at Trackhouse. He added, “I mean, it’s hard, man. I’m gonna miss many people. It’s the people, you know, people is what makes everything.”

And the people of his former team are leaving him a tribute.

A gift befitting NASCAR’s amigo

Granted, 2025 has not been the finest for Daniel Suárez. He has clinched only two top fives and seven top 10s through 34 races, while his teammates have soared. Both Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain won races and cracked the championship 4. Nevertheless, Suarez has contributed immensely to Trackhouse – clinching trophies in Sonoma (2022) and Atlanta (2024). What is more, he was a founding member of the organization and its first driver in 2021. So this weekend, which marks his 180th Cup Series start and final one with Trackhouse, he is getting a special treat.

The No. 99 Chevrolet will don a special paint scheme, a tribute to Daniel Suárez’s Mexican roots. He will also wear the same helmet he wore during this year’s NASCAR weekend in Mexico City. What is more, team owner Justin Marks delivered an emotional message. “Dear Daniel, thank you for giving this team your all. From the very beginning, you helped lay the foundation of what Trackhouse would become. You believed in this vision when it was still just the beginning, and through every challenge, you helped turn it into something real.”

He continued, “You brought energy, passion, and heart to the Trackhouse. You gave our fans moments they’ll never forget. You carried yourself with pride. Trackhouse grew with you. We learned, we fought, we celebrated together, and the memories we made along the way will always be part of our story. Thank you, Daniel, for everything you’ve given to this team.”

Evidently, the people around him are trying to pave a smooth path for Daniel Suarez’s transition. As 2026 beckons, we can only wait and see what the future holds.