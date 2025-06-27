Daniel Suarez Gets Emotional As Unforgettable Mexico Crowd Nearly Breaks His On-Track Focus

“I was very, very close to going back to Mexico, to my country, because I just didn’t feel like I was good enough.” Daniel Suarez said these words back in 2016 about his first foray into NASCAR. Not only did he stay back in the US, but he also went back to Mexico with a top Cup Series racer’s towering reputation. This year, the return to his home country stirred emotions that reminded Suarez of the popularity he holds in Mexico.

Two weeks ago, NASCAR ventured on its first international points-paying race weekend since 1958. Both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series were in line to compete, with Daniel Suarez as their poster boy. And the glamorous face was not just confined to the posters, but also the Victory Lane pictures. And the response to that was overpowering.

Daniel Suarez’s response to the roaring crowds

Since NASCAR is not used to international ventures, skepticism reigned supreme ahead of Mexico City. Since 1949, the sport has been essentially an American sport laced with generous amounts of nostalgia. Hence, a foreign country like Mexico City where people speak a different language may have produced doubts. However, the sheer popularity of the event snuffed out any of these thoughts. Drivers were mobbed by eager fans in and around Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The racetrack sold out its tickets ahead of the races. What is more, the prime attraction of NASCAR’s visit was none other than Daniel Suarez. The Monterrey native had fanned his passion in the country, whose residents looked overly eager to give back to him.

So as Daniel Suarez led the last 19 laps of the Chilango 150, the grandstands were engulfed in cheers. When he finally bested Taylor Gray and crossed the finish line, the noise was deafening. In a recent interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr, the Mexican driver reflected on his bubbling emotions: “I’ve been racing for 20 years now since I was a little kid. And in my entire career, I have never experienced feeling the noise of the fans when I’m actually driving. It’s the first time ever. And I experienced that in corners 1, 2, and 3 after I took the lead and in the stadium. It was unbelievable. I had to talk to myself to concentrate and focus…and let all the noise on the side because it was a distraction.”

What made it more iconic was Daniel Suarez‘s complete surprise. He chose to disbelieve his benefactors when they foretold of the crowd’s stunning reception. Suarez continued, “It’s a funny thing because Carlos Slim (Suarez’s mentor) and Jimmy Morales (business manager), before the weekend, they told me, ‘Daniel, I know that you have raced in many places…but you are going to experience something that is next-level’…I told them, ‘Man, it’s fine. It’s not going to be a big deal, I got it.’ They were not wrong. It’s just a different level, like the energy of the people. There is something about having 90% of the fans supporting you. It’s just crazy, and I have never experienced that…The noise of the people, I mean, I got goosebumps just by talking about it.”

Like Daniel Suarez was absolutely swept off his feet, so was NASCAR. The sport’s higher-ups heaped praises for the successful event, signaling a good prospect.

Should we get ready for an encore?

Well, if there is an encore, it is going to be an extremely loud one. There are many yardsticks to measure the success of a NASCAR race. One of them is fan engagement – and Mexico City absolutely destroyed it. Being the fifth-largest in the world by population, billboards promoted the race everywhere. The fans’ enthusiasm was at its peak during the races. Whenever Daniel Suarez made a pass for the lead or even a tiny snippet of his video appeared, cheerful roars washed over the grandstands. Even runner-up finisher Taylor Gray, who gave Suarez a tough fight, could not deny the wild atmosphere. He said, “There were people jumping on the fence for Daniel. It was wild. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

According to Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovation officer, 90 percent of fans in the Cup race — won by Shane van Gisbergen — came from Mexico, and 44 percent of the crowd lived in Mexico City. He heaped praises for the event: “Today wasn’t just a race. This was a historic moment for our sport, for Mexico, and for the global motorsports community. One of the coolest parts about this weekend was seeing the reaction of the fans. I had the opportunity to go into the stands a few times, and the energy and the passion of the fans here is unmatched.” Then he dropped an endearing hint: “We’re very hopeful to be back here in the future.”

Clearly, Daniel Suarez has paved the way for an extraordinary event on NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule. Only time will tell if the Mexican speedster can relive his emotions next season or not.