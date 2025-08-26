Daniel Suarez Gets Real on His Relationship With Trackhouse Racing Team Amid Uncertain NASCAR Future

“Nobody wants to be somewhere where you don’t feel valued or where they don’t love you. It has to be a two-way road, and it was that way for many years, but like I said, things change and priorities change,” Daniel Suarez made a raw, emotional admission when his split from Trackhouse Racing was announced officially last month. For fans, Daniel Suarez’s exit raises deeper questions: what went wrong, what’s next, and how he really feels. His recent comments suggest there’s more beneath the surface than a simple goodbye.

For Daniel Suarez, the 2025 Cup Series regular season ended in a bittersweet way. The Mexican driver came agonizingly close to glory at Daytona, finishing second in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Now, this result showcased the pace he and his No. 99 team had finally started to unlock. But despite that late-season charge, Suarez still missed the playoffs, a sting that reflects the kind of year it’s been.

Daniel Suarez’s rollercoaster 2025 season

The emotional toll of a frustrating, winless season was clear, as Daniel Suarez admitted in a recent SiriusXMNASCAR interview, “This year has been the most difficult in my Cup career without counting 2020,” The stats back it up. It has been a season riddled with DNFs and costly crashes, leaving him outside the cutline when it mattered most.

COTA and Chicago, road courses where Suarez is supposed to shine, are two prime examples of it. For a driver who once carried Trackhouse Racing to victory lane and into the postseason, the gap between potential and outcome has been glaring.

Yet, amid the frustration, Suarez isn’t wallowing. “I am getting closure. I am happy where things are heading,” he shared, hinting at a new chapter as he prepares to part ways with Trackhouse at the end of the year. That sense of optimism comes from his recent surge.

Three straight top-10 finishes, including 7th at Watkins Glen, 7th at Richmond, and that dramatic runner-up finish at Daytona. “But in the end, the good thing is that now we are trying to find our pace, our execution, our speed,” Suarez said, clearly encouraged by the momentum.

Still, the future remains a balancing act. He knows consistency (both on and off the track) will define his next steps. “I just have to continue to do my job on the racetrack and off the racetrack and hopefully we are done with all this drama soon,” Suarez reflected. The Mexican is sounding ready to turn the page while still giving everything to close out his Trackhouse chapter. Most importantly, the right way.

Daniel Suarez’s replacement revealed

Connor Zilisch is set to make one of NASCAR’s most anticipated career moves. Well, Trackhouse Racing announced the 19-year-old phenom will replace Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series beginning in 2026. The decision follows a season where Zilisch dazzled in the Xfinity Series with seven wins and consistently led the points standings.

Owner Justin Marks described Zilisch as “a unique talent that emerges only once in a generation.” His words highlight Zilisch’s swift adaptation from karting and sports cars to NASCAR’s demanding stock car ranks. He’ll slot into Trackhouse’s three-car lineup alongside Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

Trackhouse’s driver reshuffle is the result of the team and Suarez mutually agreeing to part ways at the end of the 2025 season. This closed a five-year chapter that saw Suarez secure his first two Cup victories and help elevate Trackhouse’s competitive profile. “Our ambition as an organization is to become a championship-winning entity… As competitors and racers, our goal is to win every single week,” Marks explained Trackhouse’s future plans.

Zilisch, visibly emotional during the announcement, said, “This day has been a dream of mine for a long time… Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse… I feel ready.” His passion is clear. But, like Suarez, his own journey to the Cup Series has not been without adversity.

His rookie year featured injuries. This includes a broken collarbone while celebrating at Watkins Glen and a back injury at Talladega. However, it has also shown his unyielding drive and resilience. Though his Cup car number for 2026 is still to be announced, sponsorship signings have signaled strong commercial support.

Zilisch’s ascension marks a pivotal shift for Trackhouse. Known for elevating emerging talent, the team now pivots to youth and long-term potential. While Suárez’s departure closes a chapter of proven experience, Zilisch offers the upside of development. And possibly a future championship contender.