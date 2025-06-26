Daniel Suarez Makes Bold 4-Word Confession As Trackhouse Future Hangs by a Thread

“They’ve been giving me the opportunity to be able to build the organization the way I think it should, especially the 99 team. I feel like I found a home. And that’s why I wouldn’t trade Trackhouse for anything else.” Daniel Suarez’s words from June 2024 reflected his confidence in his team. However, things have shifted in just a year. The past glory and achievements are making room for a potentially darker future.

Daniel Suarez has been winless for over a year now. Both his teammates have secured spots in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and a young gun is waiting in the background. Despite dire signs pointing at his downfall, Suarez remains optimistic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daniel Suarez is ready to face the storm

The Monterrey, Nuevo León native has sparked debate with recent events. Until the Viva Mexico 250 race two weeks ago, the pall of doubt shrouded Shane Van Gisbergen. The Kiwi speedster faced multiple DNFs in his rookie season and it looked like a swift exit for the Chicago trendsetter. However, SVG joined teammate Ross Chastain’s Charlotte victory by picking up the Mexico City trophy. That left only one driver in Trackhouse Racing’s fold vulnerable and helpless. That is Daniel Suarez, who won for JR Motorsports in Mexico City’s Xfinity Series race but could not win for Trackhouse in the Cup race. Having clinched only three top tens and one top five across 17 races, the conversation about his hot seat is getting stronger.

AD

Connor Zilisch is currently on loan from Trackhouse to JRM in the Xfinity Series. With two wins under his belt, he will surely upgrade to Cup in 2026, and Trackhouse Racing only has three seats. Daniel Suarez‘s contract with the team is set to expire at the end of 2025. All the pieces seem to be falling in place for a grim shift in Suarez’s career. What is more, Suarez dropped a projected date announcing this news in a recent interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr: “It’s going to be maybe in a few months. We’ll see what happens. There is still a lot of things (up) in the air right now. There is just some things that I’m just uncomfortable in a few areas, in a few things.” Yet Suarez is harboring a resilient spirit in the face of this brewing storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Mo Media (@dirtymomedia) Expand Post

Daniel Suarez brought Trackhouse Racing its first-ever Cup Series victory back in Sonoma Raceway in 2022. Hence, he emphasized his strong bond with the team and a headstrong approach to whatever is coming. He continued, “But I love Trackhouse and I love this team. And this team for me has been my best home in the Cup Series. I want to have more success with this team. And I want to see this team successful regardless of whether I’m in it or not. Right now, honestly, everything is an option. All I know that, things are gonna work out.” Dale Jr also appreciated this: “I like that attitude, man…Things will find a way to sort themselves out in a place where I’ll be happy. Sitting around and worrying yourself to death isn’t really gonna solve anything. And you can’t be productive in the moment, too.”

Dale Jr has more reasons to appreciate Daniel Suarez, as the latter brought him glory recently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Being part of a stellar effort

Right after NASCAR had announced its 2025 international venture, Daniel Suarez was in the spotlight. After all, the sport was heading to his home country, Mexico. The No. 99 Trackhouse driver has been the poster boy for the Mexico City Cup Series race. From appearing in quirky social media campaigns to giving his Cup Series rivals a tour of his city, Suarez’s face was everywhere. The heightened visibility accompanied an elevated expectation of Suarez to perform. Around 100 family members and friends were attending NASCAR’s festivities, hence putting more pressure on Suarez. And the Mexican speedster performed accordingly during the Chilango 150, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mexico City.

Wheeling a Quaker State-sponsored No. 9 Chevrolet, Daniel Suarez clinched the trophy for JR Motorsports. To pull off the feat in a backup car after a qualifying crash impressed Dale Earnhardt Jr more. He beamed with pride at this fantastic effort, hailing Suarez: “I knew coming here with Daniel was going to be a great experience just because of the reception that he would have, the attention around him driving. Daniel drove such a smart race, made minimal mistakes, put himself in position to win, and drove a smart few laps at the end. I felt great about the job the team did. I saw all of the mechanics as they were coming to the car at the podium, and I told them, ‘You’ll never forget days like this,’ where you have trouble.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Optimism reigns supreme for Daniel Suarez’s future. However, we will only know what reality holds in store for him in the coming months.