Who Are Daniel Suárez’s Parents? All About Alejandro Suárez and Rosaline Garza

Daniel Suarez has come a long way in the world of racing. Currently, he races in a top-level NASCAR Cup Series team, Trackhouse Racing. Holding two race victories and being the face of NASCAR’s international Cup Series event in Mexico, Suarez is one of the most popular personalities in the Cup garage. However, this glamorous standing has its humble beginnings, which Suarez’s parents helped him wade through. So, let us take a deep dive into who his lifetime guides are.

Who are Daniel Suarez’s parents?

A native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Daniel Suárez was introduced to racing at a young age. In 2003, he caught the motorsport bug at a family karting event. His parents propelled his ambitions forward despite hailing from a humble background. Alejandro Suarez and Rosaline Garza had flirted with the idea of moving to the US ahead of Daniel’s birth in 1992, but had to scrap it due to the prohibitive costs. However, when their son showed his flair for racing, both Alejandro and Rosaline threw their support behind him. Besides Daniel, they have three more children.

Alejandro and Rosaline have been pillars of support for Daniel Suarez’s racing dreams. For instance, Rosaline Garza was pictured in the grandstands when her son clinched his first NASCAR national series victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Alejandro got his son his first go-kart at the age of 11 and often went scouting for worn-out tires for his kart races.

Daniel Suarez’s parents had their own business there in Monterrey, Mexico. Alejandro Suarez owned an auto restoration business, which he and his wife Rosaline decided to sell off to support Daniel’s racing ambitions. They packed their car and trailer with Suarez’s karting gear for the States the first time when they road-tripped to Las Vegas for an event.

What ethnicity are Daniel Suarez’s parents?

In June 2024, Daniel Suarez got a surprising revelation from his mother, Rosaline. She informed him about how he narrowly scraped his American citizenship at birth. Due to financial constraints, both Alejandro Suarez and Rosaline Garza had to stay back where they were from. Being Mexican by ethnicity, they did not expect their son to find his way back to the USA. But as fate would have it, he did exactly that when he moved to the US in 2014 and his successful career in NASCAR opened the doors for him to be an American citizen last year.

In 2024, Daniel Suarez reflected on his parents’ old decision. He said, “In Mexico, I don’t know expensive it was, but it was cheaper. It’s really funny how my parents they had that thought before I was born, about being born in the United States, I guess, to have more opportunities. They didn’t do it. And now, I guess I did it my way.”

Inside Daniel Suarez’s relationship with his parents

From buying his first go-kart to watching him win his first NASCAR national race, Daniel Suarez’s parents have been his pillars of support. Alejandro Suarez, especially, was prepared to go to any extent to support his son’s ambitions. He sold his auto restoration business, and reflected on this decision in an interview with NASCAR in 2019, “You never doubt your kids…I was very passionate about what he did and I knew what he wanted. I definitely knew there was going to be a moment when he would make it. I just did not know when or how.”

This willingness to grapple with uncertainty was present in Rosaline Garza as well. Although she had qualms about letting her son risk his life with a career in racing, she was there beside him through his journey. In a 2018 interview, Daniel Suarez reflected on the support he got from the matriarchs in his family: “I’m very lucky to still have both my grandmothers around. Obviously, they provide more emotional support. Maybe less support as far as competition, or not much in that sense. But even if they don’t entirely follow what’s happening there, their love and support is the greatest of all. Same goes for my mom.”

Overall, Daniel Suarez has a very close-knit connection with his familial roots, which are getting a boost from NASCAR’s visit to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. With over 100 relatives of the driver expected to attend, Suarez will further prove how important family is to him, which he declared in a 2016 interview. He had said: “They’re behind it all. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here. Of course, they gave me much support. I think when you’re a kid, you can’t really make your own decisions. Everything is based on what your parents do for you, and I think all professional drivers have to give their family credit because we start at a very early age. If it wasn’t for our families, we wouldn’t have got that start. So, family is an important part of us becoming professional drivers.”

Life has come full circle for the Trackhouse Racing driver as he makes a trip back to his homeland, where he started his racing career from scratch.