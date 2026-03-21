Daniel Suárez Reveals More Hidden Animosity With Ross Chastain Days After Labeling Him “Two-Faced”

The Chastain-Suarez drama isn’t over yet. After Daniel Suárez had called him “two-faced,” his recent revelation further shed light on Trackhouse and how it was quite hypocritical.

Daniel Suárez’s latest revelation on Ross Chastain and Co.

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In a recent interview with Toby Christie on X, Suárez opened up about the incident and denounced Ross Chastain’s behavior. Following this, the #7 Spire driver hinted at how, from the outside, things looked perfect from the performance standpoint, but from the inside, it was different.

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“It’s not just one thing,” Suárez said about his worsened relationship with Chastain and the team. “Listen, we were on waves, right? It wasn’t bad the entire time, but there was some waves. And sometimes I felt like he wasn’t just straightforward for some reason. Especially last year, but like I say, it was on waves. I felt like, in general, the team was doing a good job. In a way, showing something else to everyone else and what was actually happening internally. But like I said, it was going on waves.”

Following this, the Mexican driver recalled how the 2025 Cup Series season was one to forget, as he finished the season in 29th place and failed to claim a victory. Speaking on this, and how there were bigger things at play, Suárez said:

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“The thing is that last year was very, very difficult. You guys only know 20% of the stuff that actually happened. And maybe one day, I will write a book, and you guys will find out exactly how things happen. But last year was very, very difficult. Definitely one of the most difficult years I have had in my career, the way that things play out.”

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Notably, Daniel Suárez approached Ross Chastain after the Las Vegas race, which soon turned into a confrontation. According to sources, he went to confront Chastain after the latter’s door slam on him during the race, which could have spoiled his race.

However, it did not affect much as both of them finished the race within the top 20 (Chastain 16th, and Suárez 17th). Despite this, Suárez was upset with Chastain, his former teammate, and went to approach him, which soon turned into an altercation.

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So much so that Chastain told Suárez , “Get out of here, you got fired.” This did not sit well with the Spire Motorsports driver, who called Chastain “two-faced.” Nevertheless, Ross Chastain admitted that he regrets his actions from Las Vegas.

Ross Chastain regrets Las Vegas fallout

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Ross Chastain has revealed that he regrets his action from Las Vegas after he pushed off Daniel Suárez and took the situation to an almost physical altercation. Stating that he would have done things differently if the situation was calm, the Trackhouse driver said:

“In the moment, I definitely was hot and angry and would do things different if I had time to think about it,” Chastain said. “Yeah, definitely would not have swerved into him after the race. I didn’t mean to. I would do that different if I could go back, and then I wouldn’t shove him, for sure.”

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Trackhouse Racing or Spire Motorsports did not comment on it officially. With no love lost between the two drivers, it will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming races by keeping the incident aside, as neither of them has taken a victory yet.