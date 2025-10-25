Daniel Suárez’s One-Year Spire Deal Sparks Kyle Busch Speculation

When the news broke about Daniel Suarez’s exit from Trackhouse Racing, the Mexican driver was left scrambling for options for the 2026 season. And very recently, Spire Motorsports came to his rescue. The 2016 Xfinity Champion still has a lot to prove and only signed with the team for one year, successfully taking over Justin Haley’s No. 7 car. However, the fixation on the one-year deal has led everyone to believe that Suárez may just be getting the No. 7 car and crew back in motion for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch. And some NASCAR analysts aren’t letting that slide.

Speaking on Rubbin’ is Racing, co-host Large breaks down the idea of Kyle Busch potentially joining Spire Motorsports. He said, “I think common knowledge or whatever most people are thinking that if Daniel doesn’t really win this year, and with the history of how they treat drivers in the seven, it could be a one-and-done for Daniel, and people are saying that he’s keeping the seat warm for Kyle Busch.”

As things stand, Kyle Busch sold his Kyle Busch Motorsports assets to Spire Motorsports in September 2023 and has maintained an ongoing working relationship with the team since, driving selected NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for the team in both 2024 and a multi-race return this year he straps into the No. 7 Spire Silverado for a limited Truck Series program, and that is what makes him the choice.

As Spire has been gaining traction with its Cup-side footprint, media speculation occasionally surfaces about whether Busch’s ties to Spire will extend further, although there has been no announcement of a full-time Cup return to Spire for Busch; it cannot be ruled out. Especially with extending to a third charter and hosting 3 drivers, Spire has definitely been making some big moves.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 6, 2025 Madison, Illinois, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexPuetzx 20250906_tbs_pa2_014

In fact, Suarez couldn’t help but heap praise on Spire, calling it the “fastest growing team,” amid flashes of dominance shown by Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell this year. But with Suarez’s contract only until the end of 2026 and Busch’s RCR contract following the same suit, one cannot help but make these correlations.

But currently, Busch is committed to staying with Richard Childress Racing until 2026; questions about his 2027 plans are already underway. Now, with Busch’s relations with Spire Motorsports, it very well could be a possibility. But only time will tell if Suarez is in it for the long run or merely a placeholder for ‘Rowdy.’

Despite the NASCAR community’s criticism of Suarez’s move to Spire, the Monterrey native still stands as their best option. Spire wanted someone who outscored Haley and found just the person for it. Despite ranking 28th in the standings, ahead of Haley’s 31st place, it is Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson who was more than ready to close down the deal.

Jeff Dickerson shares the mutual benefits of signing Daniel Saurez

It is no secret that Dickerson believes Daniel Suarez’s arrival could mark the beginning of a powerful redemption story. In his view, both a 33-year-old and Spire have something to prove as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After months of speculation, the Mexican driver has officially secured his 2026 seat with the team, following his departure from Trackhouse Racing, a move that opens the way for 19-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch.

For Dickerson, this new chapter represents a chance to reset and rebuild. Speaking to NASCAR, he said, “It’s just the thing where I think we need each other. I think all of us love a good story of redemption and giving people a platform to prove doubters wrong. And so I think in this case, Daniel needs to show everybody that this year was an outlier, and we want to show everybody that the 7 car’s performance this year was an outlier as well.”

Suarez narrowly missed out on victory twice this season, finishing second at Las Vegas and again at the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. During his five-year stint with Trackhouse, the No. 99 driver captured two wins and made history as the first Mexican-born competitor to do so in the NASCAR Cup Series. And with Spire bagging such talent, all eyes will be on Suarez next year, with Kyle Busch still in the back of their minds.