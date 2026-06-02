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“Daring Them to Slow Up”- Richard Petty’s Son Exposes the King’s Secret Road Rage Blueprint He Inflicted on Everyday Civilians

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Vikrant Damke

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Jun 2, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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“Daring Them to Slow Up”- Richard Petty’s Son Exposes the King’s Secret Road Rage Blueprint He Inflicted on Everyday Civilians

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Vikrant Damke

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Jun 2, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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Essentials Inside The Story

  • Kyle Petty spoke about how his father, Richard Petty, would drive around civilians.
  • Over a career that redefined stock car racing, Richard collected a record 200 NASCAR Cup Series victories.
  • He also won seven championships in the famous blue No. 43.

Richard Petty’s legacy was created by his unwavering refusal to budge. The King battled wheel-to-wheel and bumper-to-bumper for decades with the straightforward motto, “I just wanted to win.” But apparently, what spectators witnessed on NASCAR courses persisted even after the helmet was off. According to his son, Kyle Petty, Richard showed the same competitive instincts even on everyday roads.

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“He really didn’t have to say anything,” Kyle Petty revealed on the Charlie & Debbie Show. “He kind of let the car do the talking. I can’t tell you how many people he’d run three inches from their bumper just daring them to slow up because he was going to send them out through the median somewhere.

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“Or he would pull up beside of them and just let his car drift left, left, left until they slowed down and he had the lane.”

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Vikrant Damke

1,586 Articles

Vikrant Damke is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports, covering the Cup Series Sundays desk with a unique blend of engineering fluency and storytelling depth. He has carved out a niche decoding the data behind the Next Gen car and leading discussions on horsepower parity. Vikrant’s reporting also captures NASCAR’s generational pulse, from the karting successes of Brexton Busch to Keelan Harvick’s rapid rise, illustrating how legacy and innovation collide on race days. With his published work reaching a readership of over 1.5 million, Vikrant’s insights have been recognized and shared by fans and top NASCAR personalities alike. His journalistic approach combines technical knowledge with a keen narrative sense, delivering compelling coverage of on-track and off-track events that resonate across the racing community.

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Shreya Singh

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