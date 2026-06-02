“Daring Them to Slow Up”- Richard Petty’s Son Exposes the King’s Secret Road Rage Blueprint He Inflicted on Everyday Civilians

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Petty spoke about how his father, Richard Petty, would drive around civilians.

Over a career that redefined stock car racing, Richard collected a record 200 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

He also won seven championships in the famous blue No. 43.

Richard Petty’s legacy was created by his unwavering refusal to budge. The King battled wheel-to-wheel and bumper-to-bumper for decades with the straightforward motto, “I just wanted to win.” But apparently, what spectators witnessed on NASCAR courses persisted even after the helmet was off. According to his son, Kyle Petty, Richard showed the same competitive instincts even on everyday roads.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He really didn’t have to say anything,” Kyle Petty revealed on the Charlie & Debbie Show. “He kind of let the car do the talking. I can’t tell you how many people he’d run three inches from their bumper just daring them to slow up because he was going to send them out through the median somewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Or he would pull up beside of them and just let his car drift left, left, left until they slowed down and he had the lane.”