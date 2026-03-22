Darrell Waltrip Leaves Fans in Tears as Iconic Call Makes a Comeback in FOX’s Darlington Broadcast

Only a few hours ago, NASCAR fans were drowning in nostalgia after Darrell Waltrip’s recent announcement. Once upon a time, he was the heart and soul of every FOX broadcast. Yet yesterday, Waltrip was more than happy with his retirement from the NASCAR booth.

So imagine the reaction of the fans when he came back to the booth to deliver his iconic line. As the race started, Waltrip signaled,

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“Here they come, and you know, gosh, I haven’t done this for a while, but let me see if I can get this right. BOOGITY BOOGITY BOOGITY! Let’s go racing, boys!”

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The crowd erupted in cheers to hear their favorite line once again. After hearing their favorite announcer give them a taste of the good old times, fans couldn’t help but feel emotional about his exit from the Cup Series.

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That’s why NASCAR’s social media is erupting with reactions and tributes to the legendary broadcast call and Darrell Waltrip’s presence in the booth.

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NASCAR fans ride a wave of nostalgia with Darrell Waltrip

Jeff Gluck was the first to reach his social media with the announcement, “DW gives a boogity boogity boogity, and the Darlington race is underway.”

And in the comments, the fans are erupting with emotions as they celebrate the iconic throwback. “Hearing that Boogity Boogity Boogity brings me back to when I was a kid just getting into NASCAR.” Most of the fans were indeed in their teenage or childhood years when Darrell Waltrip used to run the booth.

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Hence, it was a sweet memory for them to come to the race today and hear him start the race in his unique fashion once again. No wonder another user said, “That gave me chills, not going to lie.” It was definitely a moment that gave goosebumps to the fans. The way the Darlington crowd was cheering was reminiscent of the Cars movies.

Amazingly, one of the fans similarly reacted to the scene. They reminded everyone of the first two Cars movies, which also featured Darrell Waltrip’s race start. “Just like in 2 out of the 3 cars movies,” they added with a GIF of the movie.

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“Enough to make a grown man cry. Perfection,” said one.

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Nascarcasm also made a surprising admission that hits home. Often, we take nostalgia lightly until it hits us right when we do not expect it. It seems like he was facing the same thing when he posted, “Did you know you were that nostalgic for boogity? I did NOT know I was that nostalgic for boogity. I am FEELING that boogity.”

Darlington is all about the throwback gear, and nothing can be better than a nostalgic throwback of the boogity. But more than that, it seems like race has become better for some fans with the mere presence of Darrell Waltrip. One of the fans mentions, “Even made the grid walk not cringy.”

It has been a regular complaint from the audience that Michael Waltrip’s grid walk is not impressive enough. But today, all those complaints were discarded as Darrell Waltrip was there with him. As the drivers race to win the hand of the Lady in Black, the race weekend of throwbacks couldn’t have had a more perfect start.