Former Cup Star Makes Controversial EV Demand, Calling for NASCAR to ‘Give Up Gas’

The roar of combustion engines has been NASCAR’s heartbeat for 75 years. A symphony of pistons and passion that defined generations. From Richard Petty’s tire-smoking dominance to Dale Earnhardt’s “Intimidator” swagger, gasoline flowed through the sport’s veins as much as adrenaline. Yet beneath the nostalgia, seismic shifts rumble.

In 2023, mufflers briefly hushed the thunder at the Busch Clash, testing quieter futures amid fan skepticism. Weeks ago, NASCAR unveiled its first all-electric prototype in Chicago. A crossover-shaped missile with flax-composite bodywork and regenerative braking. While executives cautiously called it “exploring the future.”

Into this conversation steps a voice no one expected – David Ragan, the 35-time national series winner across Xfinity and Trucks, and the current EV test pilot. Ragan knows gasoline’s grip better than most. The Georgia native cut his teeth on short tracks. He battled Jimmie Johnson at Daytona, traded paint with Kyle Busch at Talladega, and earned two Cup victories. A number once carried by NASCAR pioneer David Pearson – today, Ragan is the man behind the wheel of NASCAR’s silent disruptor: the 1,000-kW ABB EV prototype. After months of testing, Ragan isn’t just advocating for electric racing’s inclusion in NASCAR, but for something more.

Ragan calls for an EV future in NASCAR

A post on X from Adam Stern indicates NASCAR is not very far from introducing EV cars. In July 2024, at Martinsville Speedway, David Ragan straps into a paradox. The chassis, suspension, and brakes mirror NASCAR’s current Next Gen gas-powered cars, but the heartbeat is absent. Three electric motors hum where V8s once roared. As he accelerates, the silence unnerves him.

“As the sales of EVs in North America continue to grow, I think NASCAR needs to be prepared to look at that as an option for a series down the road. … It may be five years down the road, it may be 15 years down the road, but our world is always changing.” https://t.co/EL8FpDJNHj

— Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 14, 2025

“At Martinsville… you’re always used to hearing the baffling of the exhaust against the wall. Now? I hear tires squealing. I smell brakes burning.” This sensory shift crystallized into conviction. Ragan emphasized that the EV prototype’s performance “blows away” conventional stock cars and said it’s time NASCAR fully commits to electric tech.

Ragan’s argument hinges on three pillars – relevance, sustainability, and survival. NASCAR’s electric prototype, developed with Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, boasts specs that dwarf traditional cars. A 78-kWh battery, all-wheel drive via front/rear motors, and peak power matching 1,341 horsepower. Ragan insists, “The torque is instant. And the regen braking? Game-changer for road courses.” Crucially, it aligns with automakers’ street priorities. Toyota’s TRD chief, Tyler Gibbs, concedes, “On the consumer side, carbon is the enemy. Our future is electric and hydrogen.”

“I think NASCAR needs to be prepared to look at that as an option for a series down the road. I don’t know when that may be. It may be five years down the road, it may be 15 years down the road, but our world is always changing.” Ragan noted his vision wasn’t to abandon current models but to explore ways EVs could integrate alongside them. This balanced approach suggests a separate EV series rather than replacing the Cup Series. But it still sparked backlash from purists who see gasoline as NASCAR’s lifeblood.

This isn’t the first time NASCAR has faced pushback over change. In the early 2000s, the HANS device met skepticism from drivers like Jeff Gordon, who called it uncomfortable. Yet it became mandatory after saving countless lives. Ragan’s call aligns with this history, urging NASCAR to prepare for a future where EVs could coexist with traditional racing.

EV initiatives: A step toward the future

NASCAR’s exploration of EVs is gaining momentum in 2025. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR COO, stated in January 2025, “I’d like to see it on track more; I’d like to see it maybe testing some of the boundaries of electrification and stock cars, chasing some speed records.” The ABB EV Prototype, now refined to 1,000 kilowatts (over 1,300 horsepower) but raced at 600 kilowatts, is set for further testing at tracks like Daytona, aiming to push performance boundaries.

Beyond EVs, NASCAR is researching hydrogen-powered vehicles, with a planned trip to Japan in 2025 to study Toyota’s hydrogen technology. This dual approach shows NASCAR hedging its bets, exploring multiple sustainable fuels to maintain relevance while preserving its core product. The initiative aligns with the sport’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2035, a commitment highlighted by IEEE Spectrum, ensuring NASCAR stays ahead in a greener automotive landscape.

A milestone awaits at the 2025 Daytona 500, where the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS will serve as the pace car. Brandon Thomas, NASCAR’s VP of vehicle design, noted, “The result is a powerful, exciting vehicle that we believe fans will love.” This move introduces EVs to NASCAR’s biggest stage, signaling to fans and manufacturers that electric technology is here to stay, even if it’s just the start of a long road.