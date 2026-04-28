Day After Fumbling National Anthem Live on Air, NASCAR Driver Issues Clarification to Fans

From the Super Bowl to NASCAR race weekends (especially Coca-Cola 600), the national anthem has long been a powerful pre-event tradition that sets the tone before the action begins. Whether it’s Chris Stapleton delivering a soulful performance at the Super Bowl or Miss America 2026, Cassie Donegan’s rendition at the Daytona 500, the moment carries weight. But when things don’t go as planned, it can quickly become a talking point. And this is something a NASCAR driver learned the hard way after a recent on-track mishap.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Luke Baldwin addresses anthem mishap

“Just to be clear, I know the lyrics to the national anthem. However the last thing I wanted to do was get nervous and mess something up, and look disrespectful. So I figured words in front of me were the best way to make sure that didn’t happen,” Luke Baldwin clarified following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment came during the opening ceremony of a CARS Tour race at Caraway Speedway, where the NASCAR driver was tasked with performing the national anthem. A video from the event quickly circulated online, showing him discreetly reading lyrics from his phone, which he had hidden inside a cap he was holding.

Now, given how NASCAR fans are, that detail didn’t go unnoticed. Fans were quick to criticize Baldwin and it was for not just for relying on a phone, but for what they perceived as not knowing the anthem by heart. Others also took aim at his singing ability. This prompted a second response from the young NASCAR driver: “Also I am well aware I can’t sing and I have never claimed to be able to sing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, Baldwin’s decision was rooted in caution rather than carelessness. National anthem performances at major U.S. sporting events have a long history of high-profile slip-ups. Christina Aguilera famously stumbled over the lyrics during the 2011 Super Bowl, while Christopher Jackson made a similar mistake earlier this year at a New York Mets game. Both instances drew widespread criticism despite the performers’ experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

That context helps explain Baldwin’s approach. Rather than risk a public mistake in a moment meant to show respect, he opted for a safety net. While it may not have landed well with everyone, it was a calculated move to avoid the very backlash others have faced before him.

ADVERTISEMENT

CARS Tour action delivers despite weather disruptions

While the spotlight initially fell on Luke Baldwin’s anthem moment, the on-track action at Caraway Speedway still delivered a full slate of competitive racing. The CARS Tour weekend had to overcome an early hurdle, as rain showers forced Saturday’s schedule to be postponed. That pushed both the Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model races to Sunday.

However, once the green flag dropped, the delay did little to dampen the intensity. Defending Late Model Stock Car champion Landen Lewis made a statement, capturing his first win of the season and reminding the field why he remains the benchmark in the division. In the Pro Late Model category, Kaden Honeycutt delivered a strong performance of his own, taking the checkered flag and continuing to build momentum in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most consistent performers across the weekend was Conner Jones, who impressed with podium finishes in both divisions (second in the 125-lap Late Model Stock race and third in the Pro Late Model event). Meanwhile, current championship leader Caden Kvapil added another solid result, rounding out the podium in the Late Model Stock feature.

Honeycutt wasn’t done after his win either, backing it up with a fourth-place finish in the Late Model Stock race. With weather challenges behind them, the focus now shifts ahead. Both divisions will return to action on May 9 at Ace Speedway, where drivers will look to build on their early-season momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Caraway was any indication, the championship battles are just getting started, and they’re already heating up!