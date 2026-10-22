At one point, Joey and Brittany Logano could only hope the two children they welcomed into their home would one day become permanent members of their family. On October 22, that uncertainty finally gave way to an answer. The couple confirmed they had adopted the children they had been fostering, turning a deeply personal journey into an official family milestone.

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In a video shared on X, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his wife addressed the children directly. Their voices wavered as they tried to put the moment into words. Brittany had a name for what came next, one that captured both the wait behind them and the future ahead.

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“After many days of limbo and uncertainty, today is day one of forever,” Brittany said in the video that Logano posted on X. “For your dad and I, day one of forever was a while ago. We both knew that you were our babies almost immediately after meeting you.”

Brittany’s words drew a line between the date on the adoption papers and the moment the children became part of her heart. October 22 did not create that bond. It gave the family the confirmation they had been waiting for.

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Joey’s message approached the milestone through his Christian faith. His X post opened with “It’s official!” and cited Proverbs 3:5-6, a passage about trusting in the Lord rather than relying solely on one’s own understanding. For a couple who had spent years discussing whether they could take on the responsibility of fostering, the reference offered a glimpse into how they understood the road that had brought them here.

“Basically, all of this is just God’s blessing; basically, love him and let him take the steering wheel,” said Logano. “Sometimes you want to control our lives and control everything we can, but in this case, we let go, and he guided us to the right place, for sure, with you guys.”

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Logano is used to working in a world where preparation and control matter. As a NASCAR driver, he spends his season chasing fractions of a second, making decisions at high speed and trying to anticipate what might happen next. Yet family life offers no comparable guarantee. Fostering meant opening their home and making room for two children while balancing the demands of a Cup Series schedule.

The couple had considered fostering for years before taking that step. In May 2026, Joey publicly revealed that he and Brittany had welcomed two children through foster care. He had spoken about the discussions they shared over whether they could manage the responsibility alongside his racing commitments and the needs of their existing family. It was a decision that called for more than good intentions; it meant making space in their everyday lives for two more children.

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Now, with the adoption official, the journey has reached its next milestone. The children who first joined the family through foster care no longer face uncertainty over their future with the Loganos. The adoption gives the family the permanence Brittany described in her message.

The change also touches the Loganos’ three biological children, Hudson, Jameson, and Emilia. With the adoption, the family now has five children. Joey has previously spoken about how rewarding it was to watch his children welcome the newcomers, offering a glimpse of how the siblings were finding their place in a household that had grown.

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The couple has kept the adopted children’s names and ages private. Their announcement didn’t include those details, keeping the focus on the family milestone rather than the children’s personal histories. What Joey and Brittany chose to share was the meaning of the adoption and the faith that helped guide them through the uncertainty.

For Brittany, the children had felt like hers almost from the start. October 22 gave that feeling an official place in their family’s story. The two children who first came into the Logano home through foster care now have a permanent place beside Hudson, Jameson, and Emilia. The waiting is over, and the future Brittany called “day one of forever” can begin.