Daytona 500: Ex-NFL Coach’s Bold 3-Word Endorsement Sends Denny Hamlin Fans Into Overdrive

It takes one legend to recognize another, and that’s exactly how Denny Hamlin’s Daytona 500 weekend got off a roaring start. Before the engines even fired, the 45-year-old crossed paths with one of football’s most seasoned sideline generals. The crossover between NASCAR royalty and NFL pedigree may have been unexpected, but fans instantly embraced the moment, sensing something special in the mutual respect between two competitors who understand greatness. And that is exactly the type of encouragement Hamlin needs as he heads into one of racing’s biggest stages.

Jon Gruden didn’t just keep the praise trackside; he took to social media with a bold declaration that quickly set the NASCAR world buzzing, amplifying the hype around Hamlin before a single lap was completed.

“Denny Hamlin, what a legend!” he wrote.

The emphatic praise aimed at Hamlin instantly resonated across social media, blending Gruden’s larger-than-life personality with Hamlin’s already towering reputation in NASCAR.

Known for his fiery sideline energy and passionate analysis, Gruden didn’t hold back, celebrating Hamlin’s legacy in a way only he can.

The crossover moment between football royalty and stock car stardom heightened excitement for the Great American race, with fans embracing the unexpected yet fitting salute.

If you know a thing or two about the 62-year-old ex-coach, it is that he has built a legacy outside of football. Since late 2024, Gruden has carved out a significant media role at Barstool Sports after he departed from NFL coaching in 2021.

He signed a multi-year deal with the digital sports outlet and has been featured regularly on numerous Barstool platforms, including shows like the Pro Football Football Show, Wake Up Barstool, and his own Gruden’s QB Class segment, where he breaks down quarterbacks, X’s and O’s, and NFL strategy in his signature whiteboard-style analysis.

His credentials are rooted in a long and impactful football career before joining Barstool. He spent 15 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders, most notably leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl XXXVII championship in the 2002 season. His presence is translated seamlessly online, where fans eagerly await each new clip and teaching moment.

This weekend, the same energy travels to Daytona. Gruden made the rounds at the track, linking up with No. 4 Noah Gragson, who playfully flipped the script by hitting the coach with a snap count of his own.

Gruden didn’t stop there; he also jumped in to fire up the crew for Austin Dillon and the iconic No. 3 team, proving that, whether it’s the gradient of the pit lane, Coach Gruden is always ready to lead the charge.

Fans rally behind Denny Hamlin amid praise

And the moment the 62-year-old called Hamlin a legend at the Daytona 500, fans wasted no time flooding social media with passionate reactions.

Some immediately looked ahead to unfinished business, urging the Super Bowl winner to sprinkle a little football magic onto the track, with one fan pleading, “Help get that kid a championship, Mr. Gruden.”

For someone who has been cursed by the championship bed, many friends believe that Gruden is the one who can bring back Hamlin to a championship-winning status after a disappointing 2025 late-race Phoenix showdown.

Others were simply in awe of the crossovers, celebrating the star power of the moment by writing, “Great to see two legends together!”

The respect flowed both ways as Hamlin himself chimed in with a gracious, “Nice to meet you, coach.”

Long-time racing supporters echoed Gruden’s praise, declaring, “One of the best to race in the Cup Series.”

Loyalty also rang loud and clear in the replies, with fans proudly posting, “That’s my guy!” and doubling down on their admiration with, “Denny is the man.”

Together, the reaction paints a picture of a fan base that isn’t just energized by the race but by a headline-grabbing show of respect from one legend to another.