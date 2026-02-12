Daytona 500 Penalty: Cup Star Left Feeling “Like an Idiot” After NASCAR Cancels His Qualifying

The 2026 Great American Race weekend has officially exploded into action, and while most of the buzz centered around Kyle Busch shockingly snagging his first-ever Daytona 500 pole (reviving hope that his two-year winless streak might finally end), another storyline stole some of the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During Wednesday night qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Noah Gragson suddenly found himself at the center of an avoidable controversy after NASCAR wiped out his lap. The penalty didn’t just cost him a solid starting spot. Instead, it left him completely blindsided. Now, heading into the Duels and ultimately Sunday’s 500, Gragson is trying to regroup after admitting he made a frustrating mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gragson’s costly mistake ‘hands’ him a Daytona 500 setback

Noah Gragson’s Daytona 500 weekend took an unexpected turn on Wednesday night after what should have been a routine qualifying lap turned into a frustrating lesson. His 49.504-second lap was initially respectable. Until NASCAR officials disallowed it for a rule Gragson admittedly forgot existed. The infraction? Placing his left hand against the window net to gain a slight aerodynamic edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like an idiot for that. Put my hand out. Well, we got a race tomorrow to do. I’m done for that,” he said, owning the mistake in front of FOX reporter Jamie Little.

The penalty stems from NASCAR’s newly tightened 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying regulations, which explicitly ban drivers from manipulating airflow with their hands during single-car runs. This includes pushing on the window net, once a common trick to reduce drag on superspeedways. While the intent is to keep the playing field fair and eliminate gray areas, the rule change clearly caught Gragson off guard. He became the first victim of the new NASCAR rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joked on X, it was peak Noah behavior: “😂 This is the most Noah thing ever. Don’t touch that stove, it’s hot. Touches stove. Gets burnt. Says yes, it is hot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, instead of starting mid-pack, he’ll have to fight his way forward in the Duels – Daytona 500’s high-stakes qualifying races that often deliver more chaos than clarity. The two 60-lap, 150-mile races determine positions 3 through 40 in the Daytona 500. Duel 1 sets the inside rows, Duel 2 fills the outside.

For Open teams, the pressure is even higher. The highest-finishing Open car in each Duel earns a spot in Sunday’s race, while the two who made the field on speed will use their Duel result to determine starting positions. A new twist for 2026. Gragson rolls into the America 250 Florida Duel 1 on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET, knowing exactly what’s at stake. One mistake is behind him. But he can’t afford another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finally breaks through

“Certainly, here on a Wednesday night, being able to qualify on my first pole for the Daytona 500, that’s pretty special. I’ve had one other speedway pole down here in Daytona for the summer race. This feels good. Feels really good for RCR as a group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that grin and those words, Kyle Busch finally checked off one of the few accomplishments missing from his legendary NASCAR résumé. After 20 previous attempts, countless close calls, and years of frustration at Daytona, Busch delivered a blistering 183.651 mph lap to secure his first-ever Daytona 500 pole Wednesday night.

His No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was fast early and even faster when it mattered, topping the final 10-car shootout. The margin was razor-thin. Just 0.064 mph ahead of Chase Briscoe! However, it was enough to lock Busch into the top starting spot for Sunday’s Great American Race.

Also securing their places in the 41-car field were two open drivers: Corey Heim (23XI Racing) and Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports), both punching their tickets through speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Busch, though, this moment carries extra weight. Now 40 years old and in his 21st Daytona 500 start, he sits on the verge of history. No driver has ever won the 500 after entering with more than 20 previous attempts. The late Dale Earnhardt finally broke through in his 20th try (also with Richard Childress).

Busch now aims to write his own version of that story. After nearly 1,000 days without a Cup win and growing pressure surrounding his future, this pole feels like a statement. A reminder that even after two decades at Daytona, he’s still chasing, still fighting, and still dangerous.

Sunday might just be his best shot yet.