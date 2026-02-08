Daytona 500 Weather Update: Mother Nature Haunting NASCAR With Another Rain Delay in 2026?

The weather hasn’t eased up for NASCAR this year, and the memories from the 2025 Daytona 500 are rather daunting. The 67th running of the Great American Race was delayed by over four hours due to rain. Although there is still a week to go for this year’s race, the Clash’s three-day delay has brought the nightmare back for the fans. The question for the season-opener still stands: Will Mother Nature pour down on the 15th of February?

Will it rain over Daytona Beach on the day of the 500?

Yes, it could. The day shows a 51% chance of precipitation and a 39% chance at night. ‘Showers’ is the label for the day, according to weather.com.

As for the temperatures, February 15 will see the mercury rise to about 73° during the day and drop to 54° at night.

The coming week is expected to be cloudier from Monday onwards. And while race day has a higher chance of rain, things could get messy on qualifying day, too.

The forecast says the skies will be completely cloudy on February 11. February 12, 13, and 14 will see a partly cloudy atmosphere. The precipitation percentages also do not increase above 20% on these days.

All of this could be key to the tires the teams bring for the Daytona 500. While the race will definitely stop under heavy rain, it could take a while to dry the tracks up. NASCAR fans surely do not deserve this after how the pre-season Clash turned out due to the snowstorm in Winston-Salem.

Where to watch The Great American Race?

FOX has taken the rights for the Daytona 500 this year, and the entire week’s activities will be available to stream with the broadcaster. The Wednesday practice and qualifying sessions will be available on FS1, along with both Duels the next day. Live coverage will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM Radio for all of these events. The same goes for the rest of the Cup Series practice sessions.

On Sunday, live coverage of the grand event will be available on FOX, HBO Max, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio. Last year, a whopping 6.7 million viewers joined the broadcast via television, marking a 13% increase from 2024. However, will the predicted forecast for race day impact those numbers?

It was William Byron who clinched victory in the race last year, becoming the first driver to qualify for the Playoffs in the 2025 season. However, with the Chase returning for this year, the accolades of winning could be different. Considering the title fight the Cup Series witnessed in the 2025 season, who could be the one to win the race this time around?