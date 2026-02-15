Daytona 500 Weather Update: NASCAR Crown Jewel Could Be Removed From FOX as Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc

There is a first time for everything, and FOX might be facing one at the Daytona 500. The Great American Race has traditionally always remained on FOX. For instance, when the 2024 Daytona 500 was postponed to Monday because of rain, the race was still aired on FOX on the rescheduled day. This year, however, with storms and heavy rain threatening Daytona International Speedway, the network could face a scenario unlike any before.

While the Daytona 500 is known for its unpredictable style, Mother Nature takes the cake on this one. As scattered thunderstorms are the main forecast for Sunday’s main race, NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck cannot help but raise a major concern, warning that a powerful storm could force the race to finish later than planned and possibly on FS1 instead of FOX.

Keeping in mind major programming like The Simpsons, which is to air at 8 pm, NASCAR may not have a choice but to wait it out. He also added that lightning bolts present another serious safety risk.

The reason behind this is that major network broadcasts like FOX have a strict programming schedule with commitments to other shows that can’t easily be pushed back indefinitely.

If a long rain delay pushes the race far past its scheduled time, FOX may hand over coverage to FS1 so the race can finish without cutting into other scheduled programming.

Shifting to FS1 allows NASCAR to complete the event live without forcing FOX to preempt highly scheduled and entertaining programs, which can disappoint broader audiences and advertisers.

While storms and rain threats prompted NASCAR to move the start time up by an hour in hopes of dodging the weather delays, FOX Weather predicts a 40% chance of rain by 6 p.m. ET, increasing 200% by 7 p.m. ET with gusts of wind up to 40 mph, highs near 80°F, and lows around 59°F.

The weather has played a pivotal role at Daytona before. Last year’s Great American Race faced more than 3 1/2 hours of rain delays before William Byron claimed a dramatic overtime victory. Rain has also affected the 2026 season, with the clash at Bowman Gray taking 3 1/2 hours to complete under wet conditions.

Luckily, the track is equipped with lights, ensuring the race can continue if darkness falls.

With the earliest start in place, fans in the NASCAR community hope the Daytona 500 can avoid a major weather disruption, but with storms looming, nothing is guaranteed.

But as concerns take over, there’s another element of Mother Nature that is grabbing headlines.

Bushfires erupt around the Daytona track

According to some reports, wildfires broke out around the speedway, near Turns 1 and 2, and another behind the backstretch, sending smoke curling over the 2.5-mile oval like a ghostly veil.

Things escalated when a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-95 just south of Daytona, sparking a bushfire that shut down both northbound and southbound lanes.

Smoke from the incident even drifted near Turn 2, creating an unusual, almost cinematic backdrop as crews and fans prepared for the biggest race of the year.

Adding to the tension, gusts of wind topping 30 mph whipping through Volusia County are capable of feeding the flames and spreading them faster than anyone would like. Still, officials say the fires aren’t threatening the start yet.

NASCAR is racing both against fire and weather, hoping to get the Daytona 500 underway and finished before the thunderstorms roll in, keeping fans glued to the action both on the track and in the sky above.