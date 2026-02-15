Daytona 500 Winning Tyler Reddick Left Breathless After Pulling Off the Unthinkable for Michael Jordan

Driving for Michael Jordan’s team is definitely a dream come true, and Tyler Reddick knows it all too well. The NBA legend seems to be Reddick’s good luck charm. In the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami, Reddick put together one of the most memorable performances to date, starting on pole and ending the race with a victory. And while Reddick did not start from the pole at today’s Daytona 500, the No. 45 team sure did Jordan proud.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know it’s last year was really hard for all of us, hard for me. When you’re a Cup driver and you get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, you know it’s expected to win every single year. Pressing on that drought that we did, we just really look hard in the mirror and just really proud of everyone,” he said post-race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 win was a master class in timing, patience, and opportunistic racing. The 2026 race saw a chaotic final stage with multiple drivers swapping the lead and several accidents rattling the field.

Reddick quietly moved his way through the pack, positioning himself near the front as the laps ticked down.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just four laps remaining, he was firmly in the top five, ready to capitalize on any opening that came his way. As the white flag waved, Reddick was perfectly situated between leaders Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The intense three-wide racing set the stage for drama, and a multicar incident unfolded in the closing moments, taking several front-runners out of contention. Reddick seized the opportunity, navigating through the chaos with precision and composure.

In a thrilling dash to the checkered flag, Reddick edged out Ricky Stenhouse Jr., claiming the victory by a narrow margin. The final lap featured an incident that shuffled the top position, but Reddick remained clean and unshaken, demonstrating both skill and patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan couldn’t hold back his emotions in victory lane. When asked how it felt to be a Daytona champion, the six-time NBA champion was over the moon.

“I love it. I absolutely love it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This victory was more than just another checkered flag; it was a triumph built on perseverance and resilience.

Since the end of the 2025 season, the organization has endured challenges both on and off the track, including a hard-fought lawsuit against NASCAR, yet the team never lost its focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick’s win at Daytona was not only a coveted victory but also a championship-earning ring for the No. 45 team, cementing their place among NASCAR’s elite.

Add to that a strong overall performance, placing three drivers in the top 10, and it becomes clear that Jordan’s vision for 23XI Racing is coming to fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly happened in the last stage of the race?

The final stage saw a tight, high-speed pack of 30 cars running three wide and separated by barely a second as drivers tried to save fuel. Wallace and his fellow Toyotas controlled much of the action and were among the first to pit with 19 laps remaining.

As the pit cycle concluded, a minor collision on the front stretch involving Denny Hamlin, Corey Heim, and Christopher Bell forced NASCAR to reluctantly throw a caution, with storms edging ever closer to Daytona International Speedway.

Michael McDowell stayed out in a bold move to stretch his fuel, taking the lead while Tyler Reddick ran second, Carson Hocevar third, William Byron fourth, and Brad Keselowski fifth. This stage was set for a dramatic finish. When the race restarted with only four laps to go, chaos erupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hocevar led the pack to the white flag but couldn’t hold on, finishing 19th as multiple crashes reshaped the order. Seizing the moment with precision and skill, Reddick navigated the mayhem to claim the 2026 Daytona 500 victory, capping a thrilling and unpredictable finale.