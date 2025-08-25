Ryan Blaney Makes True Feelings Known on Wild Dale Earnhardt Comparison After Daytona

Ryan Blaney’s late charge at Daytona lit up the garage and stirred whispers of legends past. As the 2023 Cup Series champion with three wins, including a Talladega triumph, he’s built a reputation for superspeedway brilliance. His 2025 victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was his first Daytona win since 2021, adding to his three Talladega wins and fueling inevitable comparisons to icons who once ruled these tracks. But does Blaney see himself as part of that legacy? He’s said it himself.

When comparisons surface, one name tends to rise above the rest. Dale Earnhardt Sr., with 13 Cup superspeedway wins, 10 at Talladega and three at Daytona, once said after his 1998 Daytona 500 victory, “I love it,” capturing his passion for the high-stakes chaos. Earnhardt’s life ended tragically at Daytona in 2001 during the 500, leaving a legacy that’s tough to match. Blaney, now with five superspeedway wins, often gets drawn into that shadow.

Ryan Blaney’s candid take on the Earnhardt parallels

During a post-race press conference with Matt Weaver on CupScene.com, Ryan Blaney didn’t mince words when asked if he felt a bit like Dale Earnhardt Sr. in that dramatic final run from 13th to first. “No,” Blaney replied flatly, shutting down the notion right away.

Earnhardt, known as the Intimidator for his aggressive style, racked up those 13 superspeedway victories over 23 seasons, often turning chaos into checkered flags at tracks where one wrong move ends it all. Blaney elaborated on his approach, saying, “I think, yeah, I feel like I do a decent job. I feel like it comes from, I got to learn from a couple of great guys. Like watching Joey and Brad when I got to Pensky and just being around them and following them, and I got to see that for years, and I just was able to soak up all that information.”

Here, he’s crediting teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski for shaping his drafting skills, a nod to how he built his edge without claiming Earnhardt-level dominance. Stat-wise, Blaney’s five superspeedway wins (three at Talladega and two at Daytona) across 15 career Cup victories in his 11th full-time seasons pale next to Earnhardt’s tally, but his 2025 Daytona success, leading 27 laps amid multiple crashes, shows a maturing talent focused on strategy over intimidation.

Wrapping up, Blaney added, “I try to be just like patience and discipline and in it for the long haul. And that’s what we were tonight. Like, I tried a couple moves that were, you know, kind of long shots, and they didn’t work, and I just kind of settled in, and I said, well, I’ll be patient and try to wait for an opportunity in one came.”

This mindset helped him avoid the big wrecks that doomed others, much like Earnhardt’s calculated risks in his era. While the veteran thrived on the fear factor, Blaney’s style leans on teamwork and timing, making the comparison flattering but, in his eyes, a stretch. So the Daytona drama didn’t just boost Blaney; it reshaped the playoff picture for others in the field.

Bowman’s witty nod to Blaney’s assist

While Blaney’s win grabbed headlines, it quietly secured a playoff spot for one grateful fellow driver, Alex Bowman, who found himself on the bubble after a Lap 27 crash knocked him out early, leaving his playoff hopes hanging by a thread. But Blaney’s late surge sealed the deal, locking Bowman into the 16-driver field.

When pressed on what he owes his fellow competitor, Bowman quipped, “7,000,000 beers. So, yeah, I don’t… I’m certainly thankful for him.” This lighthearted jab underscores the camaraderie in the garage, where one driver’s win can salvage another’s season.

Bowman expanded, “Yeah, Ryan’s a good dude, and I’m happy to see him win. He’s had a ton of huge hits here. I don’t know what to say other than that, just thankful that he won.” Blaney, ever the good sport, fired back that he’d settle for five million, turning a tense moment into banter. This exchange came amid a race riddled with wrecks, including a 12-car pileup that sidelined Bowman and shifted the points battle dramatically.

For Bowman, who entered Daytona 29 points above the cutline, Blaney’s victory over Daniel Suárez, Justin Haley, and Cole Custer ensured he didn’t need to sweat the math. It’s a reminder that in NASCAR, alliances form in unexpected ways, even if it’s just over hypothetical brews. Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports team now heads to the playoffs with momentum, thanks to that timely boost from the No. 12 Ford.