Roger Penske & Co Issues Warning as Joey Logano Goes Overlooked Despite 2024 Drama

Joey Logano’s run at Daytona ended in frustration, spinning from the lead late in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finishing 27th after leading 27 laps. As a three-time Cup Series champion with titles in 2018, 2022, and 2024, Logano has proven his mettle in the Next Gen era, securing two of those crowns since the car’s 2022 debut. This 2025 season, though, has seen him notch just one win at Texas while sitting 12th in points. For those who question his playoff contention, Team Penske’s exec gives an answer to watch out for.

Last year in 2024, Logano went winless through the first 18 races with an average finish of 17.9, his worst start since 2011, but turned it around with four victories, including Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, to claim the championship. Now with seven top-10s in 26 starts this year, nine of them outside the top 20, Logano’s quieter profile contrasts his proven clutch ability. His 37 career Cup wins tell a story of resilience amid the noise. But as an important team voice chimes in, one thing is clear: dismissing him could prove costly.

Team Penske’s stark warning on Joey Logano

In a post-race talk captured by CupScene.com, Team Penske’s President of NASCAR Operations, Michael Nelson, didn’t mince words about Joey Logano’s potential heading into the playoffs. He emphasized the danger in underestimating the No. 22 driver, saying, “Overlooking Joey Logano is a pretty big mistake. And, you know, he’s obviously really good, and you saw that again tonight; he had put himself in position and basically ran up front all night.” This warning stems from Logano‘s track record, where even in uneven stretches like this year’s single win, he’s locked into the postseason as the 12th seed with 2007 points.

It recalls his 2023 struggles, when early inconsistencies gave way to a strong playoff push, though he finished 12th overall. The comment builds on Logano’s ability to thrive under pressure, much like his 2024 turnaround. After a sluggish start without victories in the opening 18 events, he dominated the latter half with wins that propelled him to his third title.

Nelson added, “That team is experienced. They’re capable. You know, they’ve been through this before, and I think that really is a feather in their cap going into the playoffs is they’ve been there and done it before.” This experience, from his 578 Cup starts and 414 laps led in 2024 alone, positions Logano as a threat despite the 2025 chatter focusing elsewhere.

Overlooking him ignores that history, as Penske‘s camp sees the 22-year veteran’s savvy as a playoff edge. Logano’s Daytona spin, while costly, showcased his front-running speed before the mishap off Turn 4. With the Round of 16 starting at Darlington on August 31, Nelson’s alert serves as a reminder that Logano’s quiet seasons often end loud.

While Penske’s words highlight Logano’s underrated threat, the Daytona incident itself stirred its own storm. Fans quickly pointed fingers at what looked like a calculated move.

Logano’s Daytona spin ignites debate

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on August 23 turned chaotic when Joey Logano, leading with 13 laps left, spun into the infield grass, triggering a caution that reshuffled the field. Replays showed his No. 22 Ford getting loose out of Turn 4 under pressure from Erik Jones, but some fans cried foul. One tweeted, “Can’t tell me he didn’t pull into the grass on purpose to get a caution. Great karma that he got stuck,” suggesting manipulation to aid strategy. Logano’s radio call confirmed the car “stepped out” unexpectedly, aligning with typical superspeedway instability where dirty air often causes wiggles.

When asked about the push from the no. 43, Logano said, “It’s the timing was just a little bit too soon. … just hard racing at the end. I really can’t get too upset.” Critics noted Logano could have steered toward pit road instead of the grass, fueling speculation of intent. Another posted, “He could have gone down pit road. Is that race manipulation to bring out the caution by going back into the grass?” This echoes NASCAR‘s past crackdowns, like the 2013 Spingate scandal involving deliberate spins. Yet Logano’s history at Daytona includes genuine wrecks, such as his 2022 500 DNF, and officials deemed this incident clean, with no penalties issued post-race.

The caution allowed pit stops that set up Ryan Blaney‘s winning pass, but Logano wound up one lap down. A close observer said, “He had it saved and went in the grass and got stuck on purpose to get a caution.” Despite the buzz, Logano’s team maintained it was a racing mishap, backed by his 27 laps led before the spin. In a season where he’s already clinched a playoff spot, the debate underscores how every move gets scrutinized for a driver with his championship pedigree.