Ever since RFK Racing announced that it would be parting ways with owner-driver Brad Keselowski, the NASCAR news cycle has had this story right at the centre of things, despite the Chase being halfway done. Keselowski’s new destination is under speculation, and it seems that nothing can be ruled out yet. Not even a public denial by a Cup team’s CEO can be used as confirmation to rule out one of the possibilities.

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Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice said on SiriusXM NASCAR radio that the rumors of conversations between Keselowski and Kaulig are false. The rumors were that Dodge would be returning to the Cup Series next year with Kaulig, and Keselowski could be headed there based on his previous success with Dodge before they exited the Cup Series.

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“Somebody said RAM stuff came out, ‘Oh, he’s going to RAM,’ and Chris Rice went on the radio, and he’s like, ‘He’s not coming over here,’” said Freddie Kraft on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “So, that leaves them as definitely an option. He can definitely be going there once Chris Rice said he’s not.”

Kraft’s assessment comes amid continued speculation over Kaulig Racing’s potential Dodge ties. While CEO Chris Rice has said Kaulig is not currently a Ram team, he has repeatedly declined to definitively address whether Dodge could join the team in 2027, leaving the door open for Keselowski to be considered an option.

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Kraft, who is Bubba Wallace’s spotter in the Cup Series, said he found out that something was off at RFK Racing when Keselowski’s spotter TJ Majors started talking to people about roles at different organizations. Majors and Keselowski have worked together right through Keselowski’s RFK stint and even for a bit before that when Keselowski was still at Team Penske.

RFK Racing President Chip Bowers said that the reason behind the split in ownership was that RFK wanted Keselowski to focus more on his role as the competition director, with the goal being to phase Keselowski the driver out within two to three years. Keselowski, according to Bowers, wants to drive for much longer.

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Keselowski himself told the media at Vegas that his driving days are not done and he’s been having conversations regarding where he could land up in 2027. The 2012 Cup Series winner has also learnt a lot from his first stint as a Cup team owner at RFK, and he is looking for a seat that comes with an ownership stake.

Rice’s comments over the radio were that he had sat down for a 45-minute-long conversation with Keselowski, and he explicitly stated that the conversation had nothing to do with a ride or an ownership stake at Kaulig Racing.

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The Keselowski-Dodge rumors write themselves. Back in 2012, when Team Penske confirmed that Ford would be their OEM from 2013 onwards, Dodge also confirmed it would be stepping away from the Cup Series. Incredibly, the note they bowed out on wasn’t something anyone saw coming.

Keselowski was in a heated season-long battle with Jimmie Johnson, and the then Team Penske No.12 Dodge driver went on to win the Cup Series, a first title for Penske, and a last for Dodge.

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Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis, has already established solid relations with Kaulig Racing with the introduction of RAM, Dodge’s sister concern, as an OEM in the Truck Series. All five of Kaulig’s trucks are in collaboration with RAM.

Because of their switch in the Truck Series, Kaulig faced backlash to their Cup programme with their current Cup OEM, Chevrolet, which decided to stop providing Kaulig technical support and new resources, including simulations. The last of that was a major issue when NASCAR visited the Naval Base in Coronado for a first-ever race at an active military base.

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The only issue with the Keselowski-Dodge rumor is the timing. Keselowski is looking for a Cup ride in 2027. The timeline for Dodge to enter the Cup Series before 2027 looks too tight. Rumors are that they have a car which has already been put through the wind tunnel, ready for a Cup introduction, but they don’t have the engine just yet. According to reports, if they want to enter in 2027 itself, they may have to look at other OEM’s to supply them with engines and parts before they are ready with a NASCAR-approved one of their own.

Currently, the timeline seems more favourable for Dodge to return in 2028. And there is also the issue of the charters. NASCAR doesn’t have any more charters to hand out, unless a new OEM enters the picture. Therefore, when Dodge does come up to meet the requirements of an OEM, they will have charters open to them.

Kaulig has two Cup charters. For Keselowski to race for Kaulig currently, they would need to replace either AJ Allmendinger or Ty Dillon. But once Dodge enters, Kaulig is likely to pick up at least one Charter, if not more.

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But there is a way the Kaulig deal can work out for Keselowski. With five trucks, Kaulig can fit Keselowski into the Truck Series with ease. He could take up the ownership stake he wants, working in the background to hasten the process for Dodge to return and be the man who drives the Dodge on its return to the Cup Series.

Why would Keselowski drive in the Truck Series? Well, he could go on to achieve a rare triple crown which no other NASCAR driver has achieved. Before his Cup title, Keselowski picked up the Nationwide title in 2010. That win also came in a Dodge. If he were to race for Kaulig-RAM for a year, it would make him the first driver to win all three NASCAR series and also with the same OEM.

And Keselowski has been known as someone who can change the face of an organization. He did it with Team Penske as a driver, and he brought the good days back to RFK Racing upon his arrival as an owner-driver in 2021.

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“When Brad went there, the turnaround that that company made was unbelievable,” Kraft said. “I’m assuming that was directly related to Brad being there. Like, I don’t know how, the people he put in place; whether or not it was just him or not, but that company was dying. And they’re back, close to where they were 20 years ago. ”

The Keselowski impact is undeniable. But it will still be a while before there is confirmation on his next steps. And despite Rice’s denial, we aren’t counting Dodge out until we see an official contract elsewhere.