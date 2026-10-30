NASCAR’s most recent outing at Talladega opened on a low note with a fuel-saving Stage 1, but had a controversial conclusion, with Kyle Larson winning his third Chase race with a questionable move. The overall racing spectacle seemed bland, but multi-car crashes certainly packed punches, and the yellow-line rule exposed NASCAR’s inability to hand out penalties and take a strong stance. Despite fans and critics claiming that his tires went below the yellow line at some point, NASCAR’s Cup Series Managing Director had the daunting task of presenting the facts of the matter, and he came bearing evidence.

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“We have cameras that are set up all the way around Talladega, looking at the yellow line throughout each corner, through the corners, down the straightaways, and through the tri-oval,” said Moran on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “In NASCAR’s judgment, there was definitely a portion of Larson’s tires that remained on the line. You have to have your two left-side tires clearly below the yellow line to be penalized. We certainly looked at it, and we reviewed it. In our judgment, the five car was definitely on the line, not below it.”

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While Moran stuck to the NASCAR ruling that let Kyle Larson keep his win on Sunday, and title contenders like Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano agreed that the call was fair, the conversation soon turned to Austin Hill and Todd Gilliland, who were guilty of crossing the yellow line, but not penalized. This left the racers wondering how the rule then applies to others who may or may not have gone below the double yellow line or have pushed other cars to do so.

Hill was caught in the controversy because he went below the yellow line to overtake Larson for the lead earlier in the same lap, but ended up losing power near the finish line. Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland moved down the track to block an inside run, forcing Carson Hocevar and Ross Chastain below the double yellow line. But instead of penalizing the drivers per the NASCAR rulebook, officials decided to judge the two scenarios based on where the driver finished and their intent.

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NASCAR officials considered penalizing Hill had he won the race, but chose not to since he finished as the last car on the final lap. For Gilliland, the officials said evidence was inconclusive.

While the rule clearly states drivers should be penalized for going below the double yellow line, and the driver who forces them to should also be penalized, NASCAR’s rulings introducing aspects like intent left drivers furious over the no-calls.

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Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin clapped back at the no-call ruling and slammed NASCAR for inconsistencies within their yellow line rule on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast.

“Let’s just have it all go away. I’m tired of the ambiguity of it. Let’s just throw it away. Let’s just have no holds barred racing. That’s what I want,” said Hamlin.

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Echoing Hamlin’s statement, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and 23XI Racing spotter Freddie Kraft also raised eyebrows by questioning what NASCAR’s definition of below the line is on the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast. Kraft went on to add that somebody should’ve been penalized coming out of the Talladega race.

Brad Moran also shed some light on the thought process assessing the penalties for the other drivers.

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“We also looked at the 1 (Chastain) and the 77 (Hocevar); they were below the line just at the exit of (Turn) 4, and you know, we dealt, we called that one basically action avoidance. There, the 34 was coming down, and we called that as part of racing. And when it’s that close to the checkered flag, that call, we felt, was to prevent a wreck, which we have called that way in the past as well.

“If you clearly drive down the double yellow lines, advance your positions or make a pass, you will be penalized, and we have, per our rule, if you force someone down there, you may be penalized as well. So yeah, last corner, you know, last lap, they’re all going for it; they’re doing what the fans want to see, and they’re racing hard; that’s how we looked at it.”

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On the “NASCAR Hauler” podcast, Mike Forde had underlined three important factors: their tires must go fully below the line, they must improve their position, and they must not have been forced down there by another car.

Denny Hamlin was amongst the first to clap back at Forde’s argument by saying, “My goodness. This is horrible officiating or horrible comms. I think it might be both,” as he retweeted an update from Jeff Gluck’s X post.

While the NASCAR officials have had their say, the debate is still far from over. But Kyle Larson, who won despite the controversial nature of the race’s ending, extended his lead to 73 points over Denny Hamlin in The Chase. The Chevrolet camp helped him get over the line and one step closer to his third NASCAR Cup Series championship.

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With Moran’s statement factoring in drivers racing hard on closing laps, the yellow-line rule is still far from a clear conclusion. For now, Kyle Larson was able to walk away from the controversy with his Superspeedway win trophy intact, but for the rest of the field that still awaits clarity, the final two races of the Chase may come with major implications if they fail to exercise caution over penalties and consequences.