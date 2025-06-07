Denny Hamlin Admits Having “Tens of Millions” on the Line After Charter Ruling Goes in NASCAR’s Favor

Just weeks ago, Denny Hamlin stood firm in what many saw as the boldest gamble of his career. With his legacy, money, and future on the line, he declared war on NASCAR’s charter system in October 2024. Alongside Michael Jordan and Front Row Motorsports, Hamlin challenged the sport’s most powerful institution for its ‘monopolistic behavior’. “I’m risking a lot… Financially. I’m putting my reputation on the line. It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good,” he said in the latest NASCAR Speed season. This wasn’t a routine complaint, it was a full-scale legal rebellion against a system that they felt boxed teams into unfair contracts.

While most teams signed the 2025–2031 charter renewal, Hamlin and his allies refused. The message was clear: they weren’t backing down. When a judge granted Hamlin’s group a temporary injunction in December, allowing them to race as chartered teams, it felt like a major victory. It even allowed them to acquire charters from Stewart-Haas Racing. For a moment, it looked like the system was cracking. But even then, Hamlin admitted the fight was far from over. The court win gave them a lifeline, but Hamlin knew it could be pulled back just as quickly.

And it was. On June 5, his biggest nightmare came to be true when the federal court of appeals reversed the injunction. In a stunning twist, the tide turned against Hamlin. Now, the consequences are real and brutal. No charter, no guarantees. And this week, Hamlin made a stark admission: his team could lose “tens of millions” in the fallout. The stakes he once outlined in theory have now hit in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Ruling that rattled the 23XI Racing Garage!

The U.S. Court of Appeals delivered a crushing blow to 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The three-judge panel vacated the earlier ruling that had granted the teams provisional charter status for 2025. The court ruled that the lower court had “abused its discretion” and found no antitrust violation in NASCAR’s requirement for teams to sign release agreements. This decision means NASCAR no longer has to recognize 23XI or FRM as chartered teams. They’re now officially “open teams” with no guaranteed entries and financial cuts.

For Hamlin and his team, the legal rug has been pulled out from under them. Speaking ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, Hamlin acknowledged the financial hit. “Tens of millions—for a three-car team,” he said when asked about the cost of running without charters. Every race they qualify for is a battle. Every sponsorship dollar is harder to earn. Charters bring stability, media rights revenue, and security. Without that, it’s survival mode. The ruling threatens operations, driver contracts, and long-term plans.

However, Hamlin stayed clear-eyed about the blow. “That’s just a small part of the entire litigation, so I’m not deterred. I still think we’re in good shape. He (Michael Jordan) just remains very confident, just like I do,” he said. 23XI, co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan, was built on the promise of long-term stability. That promise is now uncertain. The team’s deal to buy charters from Stewart-Haas Racing may be void. Sponsors may walk. Even top drivers like Tyler Reddick could opt out.

“We don’t know anything about that yet. Whatever it is, we’ll do whatever they tell us to do,” Hamlin said about the Stewart-Haas charter purchase. But with the court ruling, their value has essentially vanished overnight. Contracts tied to charter guarantees are suddenly unstable. The financial risk Hamlin once warned about has arrived at full speed.

For Hamlin, the legal loss may be just the beginning of a larger fallout. Without a charter, his team must qualify every week on speed alone. That uncertainty scares sponsors and drivers. Tyler Reddick’s deal reportedly includes charter guarantees. Without those, he could walk away. When asked about losing talent, Hamlin didn’t mince words. “I’ve got so much to worry about. I’m not going to get into that right now,” he said. That tension trickles down to employees and team members as well.

Despite the chaos, Hamlin has worked hard to keep morale steady inside 23XI Racing. “We’ve been very transparent with all our employees. Nothing will change in their lives. We’ll make sure everyone is taken care of,” he explained. He knows uncertainty breeds fear. That’s why communication is key. Every change is shared internally before going public. Still, he understands that without guarantees, keeping drivers, engineers, and sponsors becomes harder.

Yet, Denny Hamlin isn’t giving up. He remains confident about the full trial in December. “We remain very confident in our case for December 1st. We feel like the facts are on our side,” he said. He also hinted that the judges themselves had acknowledged the strength of their arguments. While the appellate court ruled against the injunction, it didn’t decide on the lawsuit itself. That key battle lies ahead. Hamlin believes the core case will swing in their favor when the arguments are heard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Insider Backs Denny Hamlin for 2025 Title Run

Even with the legal drama swirling, Denny Hamlin is not being counted out on the track. NASCAR insiders, including The Athletics Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, still see Hamlin as a top contender for the 2025 Cup Series championship. He proves his performance with multiple wins this season and consistent speed, showing no distraction from off-track noise. “Man, the guy’s still… he’s sort of right there. You can just see they’re still contenders. I could see them going on a run at some point,” Gluck said.

Hamlin recently made his 700th career Cup start, a milestone few drivers reach. And while mechanical issues and pit errors plagued May, Bianchi believes fans shouldn’t be fooled by the results. “They’ve had speed, week in and week out. They just haven’t had the finish to correspond with that.” With playoff races looming and several strong tracks ahead, Hamlin remains firmly in the mix. Road courses and superspeedways might shake up the standings, but he has the experience and team to handle it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, the JGR driver is in the mix with the best: Larson, Byron, Blaney, and Logano. If the court case fades and the focus shifts back to the track, he can finally chase the one prize that has always eluded him—his first NASCAR Cup Series title. The courtroom battle may shape his ownership legacy, but Hamlin still drives like a champion on Sundays. And come November, don’t be surprised if he stays in the hunt for that elusive NASCAR Cup Series trophy.