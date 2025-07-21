Denny Hamlin Admits to Doubting the Coach’s Orders After Losing Partner of 6 Years

“I wanted to win for him.” That’s how Denny Hamlin described his motivation behind seeking victory for his new crew chief, Chris Gayle, after their triumph at Martinsville. The public prayers, however, concealed a more complex backstory. Their partnership hasn’t always been seamless. Early doubts and uncertainties played in the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran’s mind as he entered his 20th season.

The transition from his long-time crew chief, Chris Gabehart, to Gayle this year has left Hamlin shocked, and their foundation was tested early in the season. But through strategic patience and mutual adjustment, the duo has shaped a promising new chapter, and Hamlin opened up about the moment that changed it all after his commanding win at Dover Motor Speedway.

When Denny Hamlin’s doubts vanished

As all good things come to an end, so did the relationship between Denny Hamlin and Chris Gabehart. After six years together, they parted ways following a campaign that produced 22 wins, including two Daytona 500s and the 2021 Southern 500. Gabeheart’s tenure also included three consecutive championship 4 appearances and a win rate above 20% from 2019 through 2024. And this fairytale ending came up last year in November 2024 when Hamlin admitted that he was shocked when JGR announced that Gabehart would become competition director and would no longer serve as Hamlin’s crew chief.

Now, as Gabehart oversees the 4 Cup teams, the No. 11 driver said before the season, “The first few days was a shock, but I’m moving on. There’s nothing I can do to change anything that happened, and JGR is doing what they feel is best for them, and I totally understand that. And if all of our program gets better, the 11 car’s gonna run better as well, right? ”

Denny Hamlin was rightfully perplexed by the decision. Despite not making the championship four since 2021, the team was delivering solid performances every year, so what was the need for change? Well, sometimes change is inevitable, and can work for the better, and that’s how Hamlin and Chris Gayle have worked so far. Four wins on the season, top-5 in points despite missing a race; it couldn’t be going better. And after the #11’s recent masterclass at Dover, he admitted the moment that changed his relationship with Chris Gayle. Speaking to TNT, Hamlin said, “I was pretty scared coming into the season. I told Joe I didn’t want to start over, but I was encouraged when Chris said, ‘I want to do things your way and I’ll input my ideas.’”

And as Chris Gayle showed his willingness to adapt, however, there have been moments when the relationship between the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and crew chief has been tested. For Denny Hamlin and Chris Gayle, that moment came during the Chicago Street race when radio tension had forced Chris Gayle to manage his frustrated driver.

At the Chicago Street Race this month, an engine failure sent Hamlin spinning off the cooldown, raising practice crucial first setup and seeing himself start from the very end of the grid. Hamlin was furious, but Chris, in what he jokingly called dad mode, calmly guided him through a one-stop fuel strategy, helping him climb from last to finish fourth.

Chris later emphasized that he had his daughter with him that weekend, underscoring the patient, empathetic tone he brought to Hamlin’s frustration. He recalls saying, “I don’t know if you heard our radio at the time, but he called me. I kind of went into dad mode at the time. He was complaining, hating it. He’s like, I think we’ve got pace to run with and I really want to go, and I don’t want to give up these positions.”

But Gayle and Hamlin go way back; they first teamed up in eight Xfinity races in 2016, earning a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a runner-up at Darlington. The history, combined with Chris’s trust in letting Hamlin lead, helped form the synergy that led to the Martinsville celebration and a landmark Darlington win.

And as for Chris Gaebheart, he finds himself in the pit box again, this time to help out Ty Gibbs. And now, as Hamlin cruises off his Dover victory with Chris Gayle, the Indianapolis race stands in his way this time.

Denny Hamlin opens up about his next big hurdle

At 44, Denny Hamlin approaches what could be his final shot at conquering the Indianapolis Brickyard 400, a race that has eluded him for nearly two decades. Despite his towering resume and standing as one of NASCAR’s most successful active drivers, the absence of a Brickyard win remains a glaring void. For Hamlin, this isn’t just another race; it is personal. It’s the one that got away. His 2020, when victory slipped through his fingers late in the race, continues to linger like unfinished business in a career otherwise filled with crown jewel triumphs.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner with 58 Cup Series victories to his name, Hamlin has already claimed victories at the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500. But Indianapolis? That’s the missing jewel in his collection. His reverence for the venue is palpable, not just because of what it means for his legacy but because of the track history baked into every brick of that front stretch.

Hamlin admitted, doubling down on the emotional weight of this track, “Yeah, just so much history at that track. Um, just the close calls I’ve had at that one. That’s, you know, kind of the last, you know, big major win that I don’t have on my resume. Nothing takes away from the prestige of winning at that track.” As the field heads to the Brickyard next Sunday, the spotlight will burn brightly on Hamlin, not just because of his form but because time is no longer on his side. For Hamlin, this isn’t about proving himself to the world anymore. It’s about finally silencing the voice that keeps reminding him what’s missing.

Whether or not he kisses the bricks next weekend, the outcome will cast a long shadow over how his career is remembered. For Denny Hamlin, Indy isn’t a stop on the calendar; it is a destination. With this fiery momentum going on, is it possible for Hamlin to finally conquer the Brickyard 400? Let us know in the comments!