Denny Hamlin & Co. Cut Ties With Establishment NASCAR Media to Get Behind Mark Martin

This must be the most heated debate that has taken NASCAR by storm this week. At the center of it is Mark Martin, a legend of the sport. A fierce advocate for the return of the full-season points championship, Martin’s voice carries weight; his Hall of Fame induction in 2017 and consistent performance over three decades speak for themselves, even though he has never clinched a championship title.

And that’s exactly why fans are stunned when veteran broadcaster and former crew chief Larry McReynolds casually dismissed Martin’s view on the playoff system just because he never won a championship. And now, Denny Hamlin has entered the fray, and he is not holding back.

Denny Hamlin sides with Mark Martin amidst backlash

Denny Hamlin, never one to hold his tongue, was Martin’s knight in shining armor. He publicly defended Martin on X, saying, “ Pretty disrespectful to one of the best to EVER strap in,” completely slamming McReynolds’ dismissal of Martin’s opinion. Hamlin’s statement encapsulates the frustration many longtime friends feel over the current system. And even though Denny Hamlin has never won a championship, his 58 career wins and the need to defend Martin clearly shine through.

NASCAR’s transition to a post-season-style playoff system dates back to 2004 when the “Chase for the Nextel Cup” was introduced. Before this shift, the championship was awarded based purely on cumulative points earned throughout the season; whoever scored the most by the end won. It was a straightforward, consistent model.

But in 2003, Matt Kenseth won the championship despite only winning a single race all year. His dominant consistency locked up the title well before the season finale, making the final race feel like a formality. That underwhelming climax, combined with falling rates during NASCAR overlap with the NFL season, pushed the sport to overhaul its format in search of drama.

By 2014, the current playoff format took shape, one where a race win during this regular season virtually guaranteed a playoff berth. The aim was to push drivers to fight for a win rather than settle for consistency. The downside quickly became apparent. Drivers with weak season-long performances could snatch a playoff spot over others who performed more reliably throughout the year.

It happened in 2024, when Harrison Burton won a Daytona, clinching a playoff spot despite not being a top 16 driver in terms of overall points, only to be promptly eliminated in his first round. A similar approval followed Shane van Gisbergen’s win in Mexico City this year while sitting 33rd in points. Though he has since won two more races, the wind to the playoff shortcut continues to stir debate among fans and insiders alike.

Coming back, the controversy has ignited calls to scrap the NASCAR Cup Series playoff structure altogether in favor of the traditional, season-long points format. The proponents argue that it rewards consistent excellence and reduces the risk of an underdog gaming the system to clinch a title. It makes the championship about racing well every week, not just surviving elimination rounds or benefiting from a single fluke victory.

Even journalist Jeff Gluck joined the defense, writing, “Mark Martin doesn’t need anyone to stick up for him. But I’ll say this: if anything, I’ll drive up passionately arguing in favor of a format in which they never won a title actually only increases the credibility of their argument.” The full season format may lack the weekly chaos and unpredictability that the playoffs generate, but it offers the steady performance and the grind of a long season, qualities Mark Martin embodied over his remarkable 31-year series career. With 40 career wins and five second-place finishes in the standings, Martin is widely considered one of the best.

Another stepped in, saying, “Even if you don’t agree with Mark Martin, there’s a level of respect that a HALL OF FAME driver deserves… and boy howdy did the remark get missed. You can disagree… but don’t drag someone through the mud to articulate your narrative.” And that’s what makes Larry McReynolds’ stance especially ironic. Despite his time atop the pit box with legends like Dale Earnhardt, Davey Allison, and Ernie Irvan, McReynolds himself never won a championship either. And yet, here he is downplaying the credibility of one of NASCAR’s most enduring icons.

However, this isn’t the only thing that Denny Hamlin commented on.

Denny Hamlin responds to Kyle Busch’s comments on the Next-Gen car

Denny Hamlin has weighed in on Kyle Busch’s recent push for a significant change in NASCAR, sparked by the events at Dover last weekend. Busch, 40, voiced concern over drivers using the rear-facing camera in the Next Gen car to aid in aero blocking, especially during close racing situations. Ahead of Sunday’s race, Kyle suggested a bold solution to limit the tactic and promote cleaner overtaking. He said, “I would say that if you run the mirror, you don’t get a spotter. If you want a spotter then you don’t get the mirror, the camera, so pick one.”

His stance is unique. Fellow Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has advocated for removing the rear-facing mirrors in recent years. Responding on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin acknowledged Kyle’s point and agreed that eliminating cameras would help aero gamesmanship. Hamlin said, “Cameras, I’d be okay with getting rid of those…Especially with Next Gen, there is such an advantage by moving your car in the wake of the car behind you…You don’t want to make it easier for the drivers to do that.”

While removing the rearview camera could simplify overtaking slightly, especially with no major changes to the next package on the horizon, it is still unclear how much it would actually reduce the effects of dirty air. Hamlin went on to win the race at Dover, claiming his 58th career Cup victory after battling poor weather and a dramatic double overtime finish. Clean air proved critical in the closing laps, helping the Joe Gibbs Racing driver fend off a late charge from Chase Briscoe.

No wonder the drivers are asking for certain changes. What do you think about this?