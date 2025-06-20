Denny Hamlin and Fiancée Jordan Fish Introduce Baby Boy ‘Drew’ With Touching Message

Denny Hamlin was eager for his son’s arrival and for being a father for the third time. He shares a lovely bond with his two daughters, Taylor and Molly, but Hamlin finally would have a partner in crime who understood his competitive spirit. “I am such a competitive person, right? Like, my kids [daughters] aren’t into sports that much. That’s fine. When you have a son, I think the connection will be a little different.”

Well, he was eagerly waiting for Hamlin Jr. to join the party, but for two straight weeks, the plan kept getting delayed. It reached a point where the veteran driver had to decide that he would have to miss the Mexico race to be with his fiancée, Jordan Fish, to welcome his son. Ryan Truex took over the #11 Toyota Camry, and Hamlin didn’t make the trip south of the border. He exercised his playoff waiver, and NASCAR approved it without any hiccups. And finally, on June 11th, the entire Hamlin family welcomed their new member.

Denny Hamlin took to Instagram and shared a heart-melting post, sharing a glimpse of his son and also cleared the mystery surrounding his name. “Born June 11th • 8 lbs 4 oz • 22 ¾ inches. The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son… Jameson Drew Hamlin 🤎”

From the frantic gender reveal moment to now, finally welcoming Drew Hamlin, this has been a special moment for the entire family. Despite the chaos on the 23XI Racing side of things, Hamlin was able to enjoy a cherished moment with his family. Now that he’s welcomed his heir apparent to follow in racing strides, the 44-year-old will have more fuel and extra motivation to do well on the racetrack.

Hey, a trip to Pocono could see Hamlin add another win to his name. As soon as the couple shared the first glimpse of Drew on social media, the NASCAR community and fans flooded the comments with best wishes.

From Samantha Busch to Kelley Earnhardt, the NASCAR community congratulates the Hamlin family

Of course, the birth of young Jameson Drew brought out the wholesome side of the NASCAR community. Many fans and prominent members of the fraternity united to congratulate Hamlin and Fish. Tyler Reddick’s wife, Amanda, who welcomed a new family member in Rookie just a week ago, reacted to the post shared by the couple, stating, “Congratulations!!!”

Fellow NASCAR parent Samantha Busch also gushed at the sight, “Awwwww congrats to you all, he’s so perfect!! I know the girls are loving giving him allllll the snuggles.” NASCAR insider Danielle Trotta cheered, “Congratulations.” Meanwhile, Kelley Earnhardt Miller was also pretty thrilled, “The pic of the girls ❤️. Congrats to you both! Happy to hear you are all home.” Finally, Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio celebrated the baby’s birth, ” So precious!Congratulations”.

Even notable sponsors and industry leaders chimed in. Hamlin’s new primary sponsor, Kingshawaiian replied, “how sweet 🧡🧡 congratulations 🎈,” Dale Jr.’s dirtymomedia added, “Congrats you two!” However, it was the fans’ comments and best wishes that stood out among all the messages.

One fan commented that the best birthday gift for Jameson Drew would be a Cup Series trophy. “The greatest lullaby is a pocono trophy, I have proof,” This next comment hit home for all the Hamlin fans, as he predicted that Jameson Drew would go on to add to his father’s racing legacy. “INTRODUCING YOUR 2048 CUP SERIES CHAMPION JAMESON DREW HAMLIN, congrats to you and Jordan.”

With Hamlin’s focus now back on the racetrack, we might see him adding another trophy this weekend at Pocono. And who knows, this might be the fuel he needed to complete his NASCAR story and win the championship this year.