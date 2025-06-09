Denny Hamlin and Fiancée Resort to Dating Apps to Resolve Baby Disagreements

Denny Hamlin once again showed why he’s one of NASCAR’s top dogs. The #11 plowed from 11th to the lead at the FireKeepers Casino 400, as he executed a fuel-saving master class while edging out William Byron. In Michigan, where Dale Jarrett and Jimmie Johnson once ruled, Hamlin reminded everyone who’s boss by clinching his third win of the season and the 57th of his career.

However, Denny seems to be battling something more serious off track, a fight he needs to be cautious about. Amid the adrenaline and champagne, he and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are in a full-on naming war over their baby. Forget naming books; this couple has a different take on baby names, and the stakes just got real.

Hamlin’s latest gamble? Swiping on baby names!

While the No. 11 driver might have looked calm as ever, slicing through the Michigan field, Hamlin’s off-track strategy is just as calculated; only this time, it’s about choosing a baby name. In a hilarious sit-down after his masterful win, Hamlin confessed he and Jordan Fish have turned towards basically a dating app, but for names. Dustin Long didn’t waste time sharing this funny instance on X, saying, “… I asked Denny Hamlin if today’s win at Michigan will inspire him and Jordan Fish to select a baby name that ties into this race in any way. His response …”

A very happy Denny Hamlin, soon-to-be a three-time Dad, went on to say, “We have this dating app that is essentially swipe left, swipe right on names, and then you match names that you both like. Like it pops up and like, oh, she liked it and you liked it!” Choosing baby names on a dating app is something one saw coming, and so far, the results seem to be promising for the NASCAR couple.

But things got serious when Jordan gave him a classic no-win ultimatum. “And so right now we have, like, I don’t know, 13 to 15 names that we’ve matched. I have one that I’ve always hung up on, like right from the beginning is interesting. She did give me the option. She says, ‘You can have one or the other. If you had to pick one or the other, you either get to schedule this or you get to have the name. Which one? You can’t have both.'”

Well, scheduling the baby could mean Denny could avoid any chance of missing a NASCAR race, in case the due date lands on a Sunday. However, with NASCAR’s playoff waiver allowing drivers to miss a race in case of familial commitments, Denny took the naming deal for the first son in the house. Hamlin added, “I said, I’ll take the name. So, she’s getting it her way.”

With Dustin Long tossing him a lifeline mid-interview, suggesting he use the winner’s leverage to lock in his favorite baby name, Denny Hamlin didn’t hesitate—he was all in for that idea. The way Hamlin tells it, it’s less about winning the argument and more about surviving it. “And then hopefully I have things my way after it’s all said and done, but it’s a great point that does something from today get in there somewhere. That’s a good thought,” he joked, hinting that a Michigan victory might just be his secret weapon in swinging the final name pick. It’s a gamble, but for a guy who plays fuel games at 200 mph, baby names might be the real test of nerves.

Back on track, though, there was no decision. Michigan International Speedway turned into Hamlin’s playground. With teams biting their nails over fuel mileage, the #11 pulled off a bold late-race charge. When asked if he was ever worried about running out of gas, this is what he had to say: “I wanted to get the lead. Obviously, he (Byron) was doing a great job defending, but Daddy, I’m sorry—I beat your favorite driver, folks.”

It was vintage Hamlin: a perfect mix of confidence, chaos, and dry wit. On track or off, Hamlin’s not backing down. Whether it’s fuel mileage or family negotiations, he’s always got one eye on the win. However, Jordan Fish has her own set of rants regarding the due date of their baby.

While Denny’s racing, Jordan’s pacing

While Denny was busy making bold calls on strategy and stealing the spotlight in Michigan, things back home were getting a little more… overdue. Jordan Fish, his fiancée, was deep into baby watch mode and not exactly thrilled about the delay. In a hilarious Instagram story, she shared a bathroom chat with their daughter, Taylor, who had some strong opinions about the baby’s slow arrival.

“We’ve been waiting for this baby, and you’re not trying to help it get out,” declared Taylor, the youngest member of the Hamlin family, but just for now. Jordan, half amused and half exasperated, fires back, “I’m not trying? Did I not try a lot of things on Thursday?” The sass was flying, and it wasn’t just from the toddler. Turns out, Jordan had been doing everything short of waving a green flag herself to get labor started, but it’s hard when your partner is on the road chasing checkered flags.

June 1 was the original due date, but as the calendar flipped pages and Denny stayed locked into race mode, the Hamlin household turned into a game of ‘Are we there yet?’ Taylor, ever the tiny motivator, had one last dig: “You need to keep it up.” That’s one way to coach from the sidelines. So while Denny might have had a fuel strategy nailed down, his home game was on a different kind of timer. And while Jordan is running out of patience, it’s safe to say baby Hamlin has already inherited some pressure-packed expectations.