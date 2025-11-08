Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Celebrate U.S. Veterans in Powerful JGR Ceremony

With Veterans Day just around the corner, the nation is gearing up to honor the brave men and women who’ve worn the uniform on November 11th. From heartfelt school assemblies to nationwide offers like Chili’s Grill & Bar’s free meal for veterans and active-duty military members, tributes are unfolding across the country in countless ways. But few celebrations blend patriotism, gratitude, and speed quite like NASCAR’s.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The sport has always shared a special bond with the U.S. military, often spotlighting veterans through emotional pre-race ceremonies and special team initiatives. And this year, one of NASCAR’s most iconic teams took that tradition to new heights. Denny Hamlin and team owner Joe Gibbs are leading a powerful and deeply personal ceremony that reminds everyone what true service and sacrifice mean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs honor veterans

The ceremony, held at Joe Gibbs Racing’s headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, was one of 65 such events happening across 47 states leading up to Veterans Day. “It’s fantastic,” Hamlin shared. “To kind of hear these veterans’ stories and where they were stationed and how awesome it was for Progressive to give them the keys to their new vehicle is fantastic. It’s just a great way for Progressive to give back to the community, especially the veterans, the ones who keep our freedoms so intact each and every day.”

Just days after a championship loss, Denny Hamlin found himself at the center of something far more meaningful than racing. The star joined his team owner for an emotional event that celebrated the true heroes of the nation: U.S. military veterans.

On Thursday, Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs participated in Progressive’s Keys to Progress Program, which is celebrating its 13th year of giving back to those who’ve served. As part of the initiative, they handed over the keys to brand-new cars to Joseph Campbell and Martavius Woods, both veterans of the United States Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception in 2013, Progressive’s Keys to Progress has donated more than 1,200 vehicles nationwide. The program’s mission goes beyond simple car giveaways. In fact, it’s about restoring independence, stability, and confidence to veterans who often face challenges reintegrating into civilian life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s been a great program, 13 years running,” Denny Hamlin said. “This is my first time, obviously, being a part of it. And as a race car driver, it kind of made sense for me to be the one to hand them over the keys to their Toyota.” Progressive CEO Tricia Griffith echoed that sentiment behind the initiative. “Mobility creates opportunity. Keys to Progress isn’t just about donating cars, it’s about helping veterans and their families move forward with confidence.”

For Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs, the event was a humbling reminder that even in a sport defined by horsepower and speed, some of life’s most meaningful moments come from simply handing over a set of keys.

As for the wider NASCAR community, they’ve not held back in celebrating the veterans as well. Earlier this year, U.S. Marine veteran Don Graves performed the national anthem at Texas Motor Speedway, which was celebrated by many fans at the venue. Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain honored U.S. Army Specialist Kevin McCrea at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with his name adorning the windshield of the No. 1 Chevy at the Coca-Cola 600. And he wasn’t alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s enduring commitment to America’s heroes

Moments like Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs’ participation in the Keys to Progress program aren’t isolated. In fact, they are part of NASCAR’s deep-rooted relationship with America’s military community. For decades, the sport has gone beyond symbolic gestures to meaningfully recognize and support veterans and active-duty service members through year-round initiatives.

At the heart of this commitment lies the NASCAR Salutes program, an annual tradition that spans the entire month of May. The campaign reaches its emotional peak during the Coca-Cola 600’s “600 Miles of Remembrance” at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Every Cup Series car proudly carries the name of a fallen service member across its windshield. Gold Star Families are invited to the track to witness their loved ones’ legacies honored in front of thousands of fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola has also paved the way for year-round appreciation programs, including MilTix presented by GOVX. Under this initiative, veterans and active-duty members are offered up to 15% off tickets at participating tracks. This ensures that military families can stay connected to the NASCAR community. Not just as fans, but as honored guests.

Beyond recognition, NASCAR has taken steps to support veterans’ well-being through the Sound Off initiative. This is a mental health program providing free, anonymous support designed specifically for veterans and active-duty personnel. By connecting them with trained peers and professionals, NASCAR helps address one of the most pressing challenges veterans face after service – mental health and reintegration.

Lastly, teams and sponsors have also stepped up. For instance, earlier this year, The Veterans Ranch partnered with Carl Long’s Garage 66 and Garrett Smithley for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, blending competition with compassion. Whether it’s on the track or off it, NASCAR’s message remains the same. Service deserves recognition, support, and gratitude that lasts far beyond Veterans Day.