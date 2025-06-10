Denny Hamlin and Partner Michael Jordan’s Rejected NASCAR Idea Could Be Birthed Again

“Michael [Jordan] and I have a shared vision for this team. So it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.” This is what Denny Hamlin said in a team release in 2020, announcing the 23XI Racing’s name for the 2021 season. Undoubtedly, it was a bold new venture. The team paired one of NASCAR’s top drivers with basketball royalty to build a racing powerhouse.

The No. 23 car of Bubba Wallace quickly became more than a number. It symbolized legacy, ambition, and a fresh direction for the sport. But what most fans don’t know is that the name, 23XI, almost never happened. The team nearly went with something entirely different. Something tied not to Jordan’s jersey number, but something more iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin reveals how 23XI nearly got a championship-loaded name

Well, to set the stage, we need to talk about Denny Hamlin’s current predicament. His soon-to-be third child has already passed the due date of June 1st, and the Hamlin family is patiently waiting for their son to arrive. While Hamlin was not too pleased with the original due date, saying, “There’s no way we can have a [Ross] Chastain baby,” referencing his rival Ross Chastain driving the #1 Chevrolet, he might be excited about another prospective date, and linked it to the roots of 23XI Racing.

AD

If the baby is born on June 11th (6/11), it would be quite symbolic, considering Hamlin’s long-time number is 11. However, there’s another interesting twist to the tale. This is where 23XI Racing and Michael Jordan come into the frame. Denny Hamlin, on his Actions Detrimental podcast, went down memory lane and dropped a surprising nugget. “Truth be known, the original name of 23XI Racing was supposed to be 6XI,” he revealed. So, we get the XI stands for Denny Hamlin’s car number. So, what’s the deal with the six? Well, that’s a nod to Michael Jordan’s six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, which the legend won between 1991 and 1998.

“Championships,” Hamlin clarified. So, instead of using Jordan’s Jersey number, they had almost finalized to use the number of championship rings, but the idea was eventually dropped. “We were doing renderings and all this stuff, but you know, on all the gear like it was 6XI. 6XI was our team name for a while, but I just, I was like, eh, let’s change. Let’s rethink.” Denny Hamlin revealed the reason for the last-minute change.

Well, if his son is born on 6/11, it would be a fitting tribute to a name that was almost the iconic NASCAR team we know today. “We’re two days away from 611. Could it be?” added Hamlin, building excitement for the arrival of his son.

via Imago NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: Team 23Xi co-owner Michael Jordan with Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Ground Toyota on pit road prior to qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244800400

Amidst all this, co-host Jared Allen couldn’t help but take a dig at how the name wouldn’t work if the idea was reversed. Allen said, “It kinda had to be 6XI, you couldn’t do it the other way around. 023.” This was a sly dig at the fact that if they went for Jordan’s jersey number, Hamlin’s championships would read as zero, nullifying the sentiment of the name. While Hamlin didn’t react to this jibe, Allen had a wry smile on his face.

But why the pivot from 6XI to 23XI? Perhaps because the number 23 brought immediate recognition, with Jordan’s legacy stitched into every fire suit and die-cast. Despite that, the 6XI idea wasn’t just random. It was a bold signal of intent, a way of branding the team as title-hungry from day one.

Denny Hamlin talks about the future of 23XI Racing

Denny Hamlin has been vocal about the future of 23XI Racing amid ongoing legal and financial uncertainty. The latest court ruling stripped them of the previously granted preliminary injunction, which allowed them to run as chartered teams while suing NASCAR. Now, 23XI has two weeks to respond, or face the dire consequence of operating as an open entry and face a loss of guaranteed income in the tens of millions of dollars.

However, Denny Hamlin, leading from the front, has repeatedly reassured fans, partners, and employees that 23XI is here to stay, regardless of the outcome. “We are committed to running this season as an open team if required, even before the injunction decision,” Hamlin had affirmed after qualifying third at Michigan International Speedway. When asked if the organization could lose any of its drivers, Hamlin said: “I’ve got so much to worry about. I’m not focused on that particularly right this second.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick have specific clauses in their contracts that allow them to leave the team if it cannot provide them with a chartered car for the season. And if they do so, Hamlin and Jordan will have to scour new drivers if they continue to participate as a team. But Hamlin seems unfazed, and the drivers threatening to leave the team after the injunction was initially revoked, before being overturned and revoked again, was more of a power move to the court, signaling the financial strain of a lack of charters.

Hamlin has emphasized transparency throughout the process, keeping staff informed every step of the way. “We’ve been very transparent with all of our employees during this entire process,” he said. This approach has helped maintain morale and focus within the organization, even as uncertainty looms over the team’s operational model. And Denny Hamlin’s win at Michigan is proof of just that!

At the end of it all, Denny Hamlin’s long-term vision for 23XI is clear. He wants to build a championship-contending organization that can thrive on and off the track. While the current legal and financial challenges are significant, Hamlin’s commitment to the team’s future remains unwavering. As he told reporters, “Our team is going to be here for the long haul, and we’re confident of that.” For Hamlin and 23XI, the road ahead may be uncertain, but their determination to succeed is not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think 23XI Racing will be able to keep its charters? Will Denny Hamlin’s son be born on 6/11? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!