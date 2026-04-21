Denny Hamlin Baffled Over Chevy’s Blatant HMS Bias, Leaving Other NASCAR Teams in the Dump

Denny Hamlin isn’t buying what Chevrolet is selling. While the manufacturer boasts the most cars on the track, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is calling out what he sees as ‘blatant bias’ propping up one team at the expense of all others.

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Denny Hamlin perplexed with the state of Stenhouse’s team

During a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a Chevy driver, and Denny Hamlin, a Toyota driver, discussed information sharing by NASCAR’s biggest manufacturer. During the podcast, Hamlin contested that the information shared by Chevy is not equal across the board.

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“I mean it’s certainly wild that there’s such a disparity in the manufacturers, like you know, when I look at Hendrick, and obviously, they are the flagship Chevy team, but then, like the other teams that get the ‘same information,’ the same is, it’s like way off, like last. So, it’s crazy. It almost seems like you guys are better off not getting the ‘same information,'” Hamlin said.

Imago BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 12: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyota is being interviewed prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Food City 500 on April 12, 2026 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 12 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604124297500

Hamlin said ‘same information’ using air-quotes, as he couldn’t believe that JTG Daugherty, which was miles apart from Hendrick Motorsports in performance, was receiving the same quality of technical data. Given how well it was doing working in a limited capacity, Hamlin further joked that JTG is better off without the ‘same information.”

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Hamlin’s sarcasm about information sharing naturally raises questions about potential bias by the manufacturer.

The data seems to validate Hamlin‘s skepticism. In the Next Gen era, Hendrick Motorsports has accounted for a staggering 60 of Chevrolet’s 67 total wins. This isn’t a recent development either. Over the last decade, Rick Hendrick’s team has been responsible for 94 of Chevy’s 158 victories, highlighting a long-term performance disparity among the manufacturer’s teams.

But while these stats paint a certain picture, Chevrolet’s goals are the opposite.

Chevrolet aims to work together with all its partner teams instead of just one

Chevrolet’s dominance in NASCAR continued last season, as titles from Kyle Larson (Cup) and Jesse Love (Xfinity) helped the manufacturer secure its fifth straight Cup and ninth straight Xfinity championship.

And Chevy credits the collective work of all of its teams for that. According to Eric Warren, Vice President of Global Motorsport Competition, it all started in 2020, when they formed GM Motorsports, a group aimed at providing mutual benefit for all Chevy teams.

“We work very well together as a group of collective Chevrolet teams, which requires leadership from our teams. Whether it’s Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse, all those teams have to work together for the benefit of Chevrolet racing,” he said.

This stark contrast between Chevrolet’s message of unity and the on-track reality of Hendrick‘s dominance gives credence to the skepticism from rivals like Denny Hamlin.