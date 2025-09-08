Denny Hamlin Begs for Forgiveness After Controversial Bandwagon Statement

Denny Hamlin just loves being the guy fans love to hate, doesn’t he? When the checkered flag was waved at the World Wide Technology Raceway, boos rang around the grandstands when the veteran stepped out of his No. 11 Toyota. But the reaction doesn’t bother the 44-year-old one bit. If anything, he thrives on the negativity, using it as fuel on the racetrack. That may go on to explain his five Cup Series wins this year, and the fact that he’s already locked into the Round of 12.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hamlin has polarized the NASCAR community for years now, and his post-race interviews don’t help his reputation one bit. After the Enjoy Illinois 300, the Virginia-native made headlines for the wrong reasons once again and begged for his father’s forgiveness after issuing a controversial statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin wants to make every moment count

“Y’all can boo me, but you can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it,” said Denny Hamlin, after winning the penultimate Round of 16 playoff race at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has never been afraid of incurring the wrath of fans, and after winning at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year, he controversially said, “Daddy, I’m sorry but I beat your favorite driver, folks.” This time around, he was forced to apologize to his father, Dennis, once again after crossing yet another line.

Responding to NBC Sports’ Dustin Long in the post-race press conference, Denny Hamlin was asked if his controversial comment was ‘father-approved, or if he would ‘beg for forgiveness.’ To this, the 44-year-old replied, “Yeah, you beg for forgiveness on this one, just because you just never know. Like, you never know when it’s your last. It could be my last win. This could be the last time I’m talking to you with my driver’s suit on after a race. We just never know. I just try my best to enjoy the moment and do the best I can to rile up the fans every chance I get.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That may go on to explain why Hamlin was saying after the race, “Bring ’em [boos], bring ’em all.” Having raced in the Cup Series for two decades, the veteran racer has been there and done that over the years. But a championship remains missing from his resume, a trophy he’ll be desperate to lift at Phoenix Raceway this year, especially with the ongoing antitrust lawsuit going on in the background. Despite his age, he’s just one triumph away from reaching 60, which would tie him with Kevin Harvick for the 10th most all-time in Cup competition.

via Imago July 20, 2025, Dover, De, USA: DENNY HAMLIN 11 of Chesterfield, VA gets introduced for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Dover, DE. Dover USA – ZUMAa161 20250720_aaa_a161_044 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

AD

But Denny Hamlin wants to do it his way. Even if that means not getting the support of fans, or being the ‘villain-figure’ he thoroughly enjoys playing the part of. His tongue-in-cheek comments might not go down well with his father, but the Virginia-native couldn’t care less. As far as he’s concerned, his time at NASCAR’s highest level is limited, and he wants to do things his own way, irrespective of the repercussions. Despite it all, he couldn’t help but mention his father after winning the race, saying, “So happy to get this victory. My dad’s not feeling well at home, shoutout to him. The whole family is here, so fantastic day and couldn’t be better.”

Hamlin opens up about retirement after Gateway win

It’s no secret that Denny Hamlin is in the twilight of his career. The Joe Gibbs Racing star recently signed a new contract with his team till 2027, and many expect it to be his last as a full-time Cup Series driver. Going by his performances this season, the veteran isn’t looking like he’s slowing down anytime soon, but while calling it a day isn’t his priority in the near future, Hamlin hinted that it’s a possibility sooner rather than later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking in the post-race press conference, the racer said, “Just got to be a means to an end. I’m just not going to leave this sport on my deathbed, you know, just leaking oil, running in the back of the pack. I have way too much pride for that. I’m way too cocky for that. There’s just no way. I want to be able to win my last race. To do that, I’m going to have to retire when I’m racing like this.”

However, there are things that Denny Hamlin would like to achieve before he hangs up his helmet for good. Revealing his bucket list, the racer said, “I haven’t won the freaking Brickyard. I’m going to have two more shots at it, and that’s it, to round this thing out. There’s certain races that I do have countdowns for. Championships isn’t one of ’em.” Looks like the No. 11 driver will be sticking around for a few more years, and he’ll want to make them count as long as he’s living life in the fast lane. Could he lift the Bill France Cup before retiring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!