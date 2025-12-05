Denny Hamlin Boldly Embraces ‘Anti-NASCAR’ Mob in Defiant Stunt Outside Charlotte Court

Fans have criticized NASCAR for many years. The reasons usually sprang from on-track problems, ranging from hazy broadcast footage to missing pylons, or from green-white-checkered finishes to the Next-Gen’s faulty progress. And that critical feedback can appear anywhere from social media to physical locations. Recently, however, it appeared during a NASCAR lawsuit trial hearing, with an unexpected supporter in Denny Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin encourages angry fan

“You’re right,” Denny Hamlin shouted to a fan outside of court on Thursday. The visibly disillusioned fan was standing among a crowd, holding up a placard which read, “NASCAR YOUR FANS DESERVE BETTER.” He held it up as entities from both sides of the NASCAR lawsuit, including Hamlin, Michael Jordan, and Bob Jenkins on one side and Jim France’s legal team and other associates on the other. And the fan was boldly taking a side in the legal trial – with Hamlin supporting him.

This open sympathy for the fan comes after four days of jaw-dropping trials. When Denny Hamlin took the stand on Day 2, he revealed how he invested $10 million into 23XI Racing, but owes Michael Jordan millions of dollars. Hamlin earns $14 million from Joe Gibbs Racing, hardly enough to break even. Then, Front Row Motorsports Bob Jenkins’ testimony was especially moving, as Jenkins had not turned a profit since launching his team in the early 2000s. He also lost $100 million even after winning the 2021 Daytona 500. Jordan also testified recently, speaking about his intentions behind launching the lawsuit in October 2024.

“Someone had to step forward and challenge the entity,” Michael Jordan told the jury. “I sat in those meetings with longtime owners who were brow-beaten for so many years trying to make a change. I was a new person, I wasn’t afraid. I felt I could challenge NASCAR as a whole. I felt as far as the sport, it needed to be looked at from a different view.”

Michael Jordan referred to the NBA for a comparison. Jordan had led the Chicago Bulls to the legendary six championships, and Jordan’s star power mesmerized even NASCAR’s attorney in court. Jordan said that the basketball league’s business operation shares approximately half of its revenue with players, far more than the reality in NASCAR.

Clearly, the NASCAR lawsuit is attaining dramatic flavors both inside and outside the courtroom. And the in-court drama increased a notch with another witness.

Joe Gibbs’ family exposes a dire scenario

The basis of the NASCAR lawsuit was the new charter deal, signed in October 2024. 13 of 15 Cup Series teams signed, with 23XI and FRM holding out. Among the signees was also Joe Gibbs Racing, which held a trail of tragic memories. After J.D. Gibbs passed away in 2019, Coy took charge. However, Joe Gibbs’s remaining son also died in his sleep in late 2022. After that, his daughter-in-law, Heather, took charge in the organization.

She personally participated in negotiations for the charter extensions. When NASCAR made its final offer at 6 PM with just hours to sign, the agreement did not include permanent charters. Gibbs testified that JGR was devastated. Heather testified that her father-in-law tried to reason with NASCAR CEO Jim France, but his words fell on deaf ears.

“Everything was going so fast, the legacy of Coy, the legacy of J.D., everyone at JGR was very upset,” she told the jury. “Joe said, ‘Jim, you can’t do this,'” she said. “And Jim was done with the conversation.” Heather Gibbs continued about Joe’s weak health: “I left him sitting in the dark, listening to his blood sugar monitors going off. We decided we had to sign. We can’t lose everything. I did not think it was a fair deal to the teams.”

Clearly, this NASCAR trial must have turned heads as fans saw new sides to their teams. Let’s wait and see how it unfolds further.