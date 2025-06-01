Denny Hamlin Booed Heavily at Nashville Despite Awaiting Newborn With Fiancée Jordan

One NASCAR driver is used to a mixed fan base, and that is none other than Denny Hamlin, touted as the sport’s villain. “It’s fun to watch,” said Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s former teammate and NASCAR’s former villain, in 2023. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a long history of receiving brutal boos from enraged fans of his topmost Cup Series rivals.

Recently, while hosting Kyle Busch on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin confessed to enjoying his black hat role in NASCAR. “I gave him the manual,” joked Kyle Busch. When Hamlin was asked if it was fun, he said, “It’s somewhat fun to me.” However, Hamlin also noted how Busch’s persona for the fans has changed for the better since they have seen his side as a father building his son Brexton Busch’s racing career. Hamlin said, “I think fans are seeing you — especially as a dad — for how you truly are.”

Well, while Busch may be getting some love for being a dad, it seems like Hamlin can’t run away from the boos despite gearing up for his third child!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No love for Denny Hamlin in a joyful time?

Well, the villain status hardly matters anymore. It has been a long time since the JGR veteran has embroiled himself in controversies with Kyle Larson or Chase Elliott. Moreover, Denny Hamlin and his longtime partner Jordan Fish are expecting to give birth to the couple’s third child, their first boy, at any moment. This joyous occasion compelled Hamlin to tap Xfinity Series veteran Ryan Truex to sub for him in case he needed to rush to the hospital for the delivery.

Hamlin was guaranteed a playoff waiver in case he missed the race, but this allowance somehow did not sit well with a few of his detractors. During the Driver Introductions ceremony, Hamlin found a healthy dose of boos directed his way. Journalist Jeff Gluck updated about the unfortunate incident on X: “Denny Hamlin is still here and got big-time boos in driver intros.”

Meanwhile, however, Ross Chastain received the loudest cheers contrary to Denny Hamlin. That makes sense considering Chastain’s thumping victory at Charlotte last weekend, and the fact that Chastain and Hamlin don’t have the best relationship, making Chastain the perfect person to cheer for as they jeer Denny. Gluck wrote, “Ross Chastain got maybe the most cheers I’ve ever heard for him.”

Meanwhile, however, Ryan Truex is at bay to switch places with Denny Hamlin. The New Jersey native hasn’t started a race at the Cup level since a 23-race stint in 2014. He might get into action if Hamlin’s third baby comes during the race. The JGR veteran said, “I can’t miss it. I’ve got to be there for her, and that’s the biggest priority. I just wish she could hang on a little bit longer…didn’t put a time on it. I think that there’s probably an eight-hour window that I don’t think it would be possible for me to do both.”

The boos notwithstanding, Denny Hamlin has a rock-solid nature. So, does not care about this stream of hate. He is peacefully focusing on his priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Showing that he is worth every boo

When Denny Hamlin won the 2023 Bristol playoff race, he made an iconic statement. “I beat your favorite driver – all of them,” he said calmly in the microphone to a wave of boos in the fans’ grandstands. He did not have a flustered face that amateur drivers have. Instead, he welcomed his detractors to spread more negativity about him, as that motivates him to come back stronger. That is exactly what the JGR driver is doing in Nashville today. Having won stage 1 after toppling his teammate Chase Briscoe, Hamlin is riding a race-leading high. He seems to have completely forgotten the loud round of boos that he got just before the race.

This dazzling show of motivation stems from Denny Hamlin’s milestone today. He’s aiming to be the first driver to win in their 700th start. Having an average finish of 10.5 and led 70 laps before the 2025 race, Hamlin felt buoyant about his chances. Hamlin declared confidently: “It feels good to still be as competitive as I was in start one. That’s what I’m most grateful in all of this is, 700 starts later, I can still go out and win this weekend.” That resilience is visible, as Hamlin has dodged a slew of sudden crashes at Nashville Superspeedway already.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With no dearth of motivation in Denny Hamlin’s will and fuel tank, let us see where this race takes the JGR veteran. Do you think Denny Hamlin will get his third win of the season at Nashville? Let us know in the comments!