Denny Hamlin Bows Out of Mexico City Amidst Son’s Birth With 5-Word Message

Denny Hamlin has not missed a Cup Series race since 2014. But the veteran racer has decided to skip the weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez after the birth of his third child! Earlier this week, the 44-year-old had made his priorities clear, claiming, “I can’t leave until we have the baby.” Even though his son was born mid-week, the racer felt it was best not to travel internationally under the circumstances, wanting to spend more time with his family.

Instead, Ryan Truex will be replacing him in the No. 11 Toyota at Mexico City, while Joe Gibbs Racing will apply for a playoff waiver for Hamlin, who has already qualified for the postseason with three wins, the latest coming in the last race at Michigan International Speedway.

Denny Hamlin sets his priorities straight

It’s a race Denny Hamlin did not want to miss. After all, the weekend in Mexico City was the Cup Series’ first points-paying fixture since 1958, being held on a track where the Florida native has triumphed once already in the Xfinity Series in the 2000s. But some things in life are more important, which is why the 44-year-old was forced to make the difficult decision to skip a race for the first time since March 2014, when he was sidelined at Auto Club Speedway due to a sinus infection that led to vision issues.

In a statement issued by Denny Hamlin on social media, the racer wrote, “We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five.” The racer also made it clear he won’t be competing in Mexico City, writing in the caption, “See you guys in Pocono.”

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing will be optimistic that Hamlin can retain his 18 playoff points despite missing an event. Before the season started, NASCAR’s competition officials listed the birth of a child as one of the acceptable reasons where drivers would retain their points and eligibility despite missing a race. Meanwhile, his replacement, Ryan Truex, hasn’t competed in the Cup Series since 2014 but will now look to make his mark on this rare opportunity in a top-tier car at the highest level.

Even though missing out on a race might affect his momentum, especially since he won at Michigan International Speedway, Denny Hamlin is unfazed. “If [the birth] causes me to miss a race, it’s one of 701 races that I missed, and it’s just not that big of a deal,” the veteran said, and it’s hard to disagree, given the situation. The veteran has made 406 consecutive starts, and his team has already expressed its backing, saying, “JGR supports Hamlin in his decision,” in a news release.

Hamlin opens up about fatherhood

Denny Hamlin knows a thing or two about being a father. After all, he has been raising his two daughters, Taylor and Molly, with his fiancée, Jordan Fish, for years now. But now that he has a son, the racer is expecting the experience to be different, and is aiming to check a few more boxes that he hasn’t been able to do earlier. After all, raising a son is different, and the 44-year-old has been the only male in the family (apart from the dog), which means he didn’t always have the company to do things he liked.

Sharing his thoughts on NASCAR’s The Day After, Hamlin told Shannon Spake, “I am such a competitive person, right? Like, my kids [daughters] aren’t into sports that much. That’s fine. I definitely support them in their singing, dancing, acting, and all those things. But they’re not going to play golf with me!” Believing he can do things with his son he hasn’t been able to do with his daughters, the 44-year-old said, “I think the connection will be a little different.”

Even though Denny Hamlin has made it clear that he wants his kids to steer clear of the racing world, could a part of him want his son to follow in his footsteps? Time will tell. But in an industry full of father-son duos, watching the next-generation Hamlin tear it up on the racetrack could be something. What are your thoughts on Hamlin missing out on the race in Mexico? Let us know in the comments!