Denny Hamlin Brands Next-Gen Car ‘Bad Business’ as NASCAR Repeats “COT” Blunder

Denny Hamlin, the veteran driver with 12 Cup Series victories in the next-gen car era, keeps it real when talking about NASCAR’s tech shifts. The Car of Tomorrow launched in 2007 after Dale Earnhardt’s 2001 fatal wreck, prioritizing safety. Then came the Gen 6 that similarly doubled down on safety by being more manufacturer-specific. And then, the Next Gen car rolled out in 2022 with key upgrades over the Gen-6 model, but with time, it has failed to deliver the same racing fever that fans and drivers both expect from it. In fact, Hamlin feels that the car’s progress might be going the other way around, and he explained the reasons why he feels so.

Hamlin questioned the core philosophy earlier this year, saying, “You want everyone to run the same speed, and whoever has the opportunity or gets out front, they can win. Regardless of their skill level, regardless of whatever… That doesn’t produce stars.” Here, he substantiates the blunder by pointing to how it all started when the COT’s standardization flattened talent gaps to promote parity. And now, he has criticized NASCAR’s business decisions by dissecting the main issue with the Next Gen car, which is repeating the mistakes of its past.

Denny Hamlin’s stark warning on NASCAR’s repeating history

Denny Hamlin got straight to the point on his Actions Detrimental podcast, warning that the Next Gen car is hitting “hate levels” similar to the Car of Tomorrow’s troubled era. He said, “I believe that the Next Gen car is reaching hate levels of the COT with the wing. From fans, and I think they’re starting to dislike this car as much as the drivers that have to drive it.” This draws a direct line to the COT’s 2007 rollout, where the wing amplified aero push, making passes rare and frustrating everyone involved.

Hamlin‘s take highlights a repeat blunder, as NASCAR’s push for equality through spec parts and lower horsepower, down to 670 from Gen-6’s 750 on ovals, mirrors the COT’s standardization that prioritized safety over thrills. Fandom’s growing frustration stems from races turning into processions, with social media buzzing about lackluster action at tracks like Richmond in 2025, where lead changes dropped to single digits.

Expanding on the issue, Hamlin criticized NASCAR’s decision-making, noting, “These are decisions that get made from beyond our offices… no business is immune to bad decisions. And I think that the NASCAR business has made some horrible decisions over the last, you, given amount of time.” He tied this to the COT‘s era, when top-floor calls ignored driver input, leading to a car that flattened skill gaps and let luck rule winners. The background here traces to post-2001 safety reforms, but the COT’s rushed full adoption in 2008 cost teams millions without fixing core flaws like tight handling.

Today’s fans echo that discontent, disliking how the Next Gen‘s design lets anyone lead if they get clean air, sidelining star-making drives. This “bad business” label fits, as viewership dips signal the price of ignoring calls for tweaks. Hamlin drove the point home by adding, “You’re going to have to pay for your bad decisions at some point.” This substantiates the repeated blunder, recalling how the COT era saw attendance fall 10% by 2009 amid backlash over predictable packs.

In 2025, fans voiced growing frustration on social media over reduced passing on intermediate tracks, echoing Hamlin’s concerns about the Next Gen car’s impact. NASCAR’s inaction on driver pleas risks losing casual viewers to other sports, as Hamlin suggests the sport must evolve to spotlight talent again. As Hamlin digs into these car debates, he also opens up about a tense moment from Watkins Glen that hit close to home.

Hamlin’s instant words to Michael Jordan after Connor Zilisch’s scary Watkins Glen fall

Connor Zilisch clinched the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen on August 9, 2025, but his victory lap ended badly when the 19-year-old slipped off his car’s roof during celebrations, suffering a broken collarbone. Denny Hamlin, catching the replay, texted his 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan right away. “First thing I thought, and I told this to (Michael) Jordan, ‘Oh, man, that’s a collarbone breaker right there.’ Like, you fall just right there, and sure enough, he broke that,” Hamlin shared on his podcast. The mishap sidelined Zilisch from the next day’s Cup race in Trackhouse’s No. 87, turning a breakthrough win into a setback for the rising star.

Hamlin expressed real worry over the fall’s severity, recalling, “I watched it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m genuinely concerned.’ … But I thought he snapped his leg; I thought he had a concussion. It was just violent.” This underscores the hidden dangers in post-race joy, especially for young drivers like Zilisch juggling ARCA and Xfinity duties. Hamlin noted Shane van Gisbergen‘s safer style after his own win, saying, “SVG didn’t. SVG just stepped one leg out, and he stood beside his car.” It serves as a cue for pros to keep celebrations measured amid the rush.

Looking back, Hamlin quipped about his own caution at 44, stating, “I mean, I’d still be in the hospital. To be young again, holy crap, there’s no way. I don’t think I’m ever gonna stand on top my car ever again.” The incident, though minor compared to on-track crashes, spotlights how fast elation can shift to alarm in NASCAR. Hamlin’s note to Jordan reflects the sport’s close community ties, while Zilisch’s quick bounce-back at his age hints at brighter days ahead, prompting teams to eye safer victory routines.