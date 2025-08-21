Denny Hamlin Calls Out Nascar’s Tyler Reddick Repeat Days After William Byron Title Triumph

For the second time in three years, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship has become a story about recognition as much as performance. William Byron’s 12th-place finish at Richmond Raceway locked him in as the 2025 regular-season champion. This secured 15 playoff points and momentum heading into the postseason. It should have been a career-defining moment for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who edged out teammate Chase Elliott with one race to spare. Yet, as Byron celebrated, an old debate about how NASCAR presents these milestones quietly resurfaced.

The issue runs deeper than points or standings. NASCAR introduced the regular-season title in 2017 to give added weight to consistency across 26 races. The award was designed to be both symbolic and strategic. It was a distinct trophy and bonus playoff leverage. However, the way the governing body handles the presentation has often been questioned. Last season, Tyler Reddick’s clinch lacked the ceremonial spotlight. That omission is now back under the microscope. Recently, Denny Hamlin renewed his criticism following Byron’s more traditional moment at Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin takes aim at NASCAR’s presentation gap for Byron

Speaking on his podcast, Hamlin argued that Reddick’s 2024 regular-season championship never received the on-track honor it deserved. “They didn’t present him the trophy. We need to celebrate this regular-season championship,” Hamlin said. He drew parallels to how the NHL ensures the Stanley Cup is always available to be handed out in the arena. He stressed that without immediate recognition, the emotional impact of the accomplishment is lost.

“If it comes next week, he’s already celebrated that internally… and what a weight off his shoulders this weekend. He gets to race free,” Hamlin continued. His words now echo more sharply, given that Byron’s own title was celebrated with little more than a banner backdrop and a media acknowledgment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By framing Byron’s milestone against Reddick’s overlooked moment, Hamlin has highlighted what he sees as a persistent blind spot in NASCAR’s approach. The governing body emphasizes playoff points and competitive balance. But the spectacle of achievement remains inconsistent. Fans, too, have weighed in. Some insist the regular-season trophy is just a procedural checkpoint. Meanwhile, others believe it deserves the same energy given to playoff victories. For Hamlin, the debate isn’t about prestige on paper. It’s about giving drivers the chance to enjoy their success in real time.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As the playoffs loom, Byron will carry the benefits of his hard-earned title. “It’s really the best 12th-place finish I’ve ever had,” Byron said in his post-race press conference. Meanwhile, Reddick and others shift focus to the championship chase. But Hamlin’s critique lingers. It serves as a reminder that in sports built on spectacle, presentation, and recognition can matter as much as performance. Each year risks repeating the same conversation, overshadowing the very drivers who deliver across the grueling stretch of 26 races.

Hamlin’s frustration after Richmond race penalty

Denny Hamlin entered the Richmond Raceway last week confident. His No. 11 Toyota showed clear speed, and his team’s execution was usually sharp. But a sequence of missteps turned the night into a cautionary tale. Pit road miscalibration led to Hamlin being flagged for speeding. He later described it as a moment when his car “could have been a race-winning car,” only for the penalty to upend the weekend’s momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his podcast, Hamlin peeled back what went wrong. “I was too low. I cut the inside… even if you run the same lights and RPMs… it will register a faster mph the lower you are,” he explained. During the race, Hamlin cut closer to the inside line of the curve instead of outside (like in pit road roll), which is a shorter path. However, since he was still running a shorter distance, he covered it in less time than his original time in the pit road roll, causing the violation. Compounding the penalty, his team’s poor pit stops cost track position.

Richmond replayed as a “missed race” for Hamlin, who lamented giving up both performance and playoff advantage. While he remains locked into the postseason thanks to earlier victories this season, the penalty shrank his margin for error. Hamlin’s frustration resonates beyond one misstep. It’s a wake-up call. If NASCAR’s playoffs reward consistency, penalized moments like this can become decisive.