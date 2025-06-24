Denny Hamlin Claims Teen Prospect Is More Cup-Ready Than SVG in 8-Words

When Shane van Gisbergen burst onto the NASCAR scene in 2023, his arrival was nothing short of electric. The Kiwi road course ace dazzled with a debut Cup Series win at the inaugural Chicago Street Race, instantly proving his world-class talent and adaptability. His transition from three-time Supercars champion to NASCAR contender captured attention worldwide. It set a new standard for international drivers entering America’s top stock car series. However, his transition to full-time Cup Series racing in 2025 has been anything but smooth.

The 2025 season has been a struggle for SVG. While he did lead laps at road courses and finished top-10 and the Circuit of The Americas, and even locked himself into the playoffs with a win in Mexico City, SVG has an average finish in the high 20s at traditional ovals. He has struggled to adapt to that facet of the sport after years of regularly turning right. Meanwhile, his team, Trackhouse Racing’s developmental driver, is turning heads in the Xfinity Series, and Denny Hamlin believes that the teenage sensation might just be more Cup-ready than SVG.

Denny Hamlin backs Connor Zilisch

Denny Hamlin has seen plenty of talent rise and fall over two decades, and the veteran isn’t exactly downplaying SVG’s growth. But he is making room on the hype train for someone else. JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch may already be ahead of SVG in Hamlin’s eyes for Cup readiness. These comments come on the back of Zilisch’s first-ever oval win in the Xfinity Series at Pocono this weekend, a feat SVG was not able to accomplish in his full-time Xfinity Series season last year, winning his three races at Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago.

So, Hamlin assessed the readiness of the 18-year-old Xfinity Series standout for NASCAR Cup Series competition by directly contrasting him with the three-time Supercars champion. “I would say that he’s [Connor Zilisch] more prepared for the Cup than SVG [Shane van Gisbergen] was entering this season,” Hamlin stated on his Actions Detrimental podcast. However, one point worth noting is, SVG and Connor Zilisch are not that different archetypes of drivers.

Both of them love road courses and are still adapting to oval racing. However, age and practice are what separate them. SVG has practiced, raced, and won all his life on tracks where you make right turns. It’s only natural for the 36-year-old to take his time adapting to a unique style. Meanwhile, Zilisch is a raw talent with the ability to learn at a very quick pace. Both SVG and Zilisch won on their respective NASCAR debuts, with Zilisch winning his first-ever Xfinity race at Watkins Glen. However, the gap between Xfinity and Cup is massive, but if there’s anyone who can bridge that gap in no time, Hamlin thinks it’s Connor Zilisch.

Denny Hamlin added, “Winning an oval race in Xfinity and winning an oval race in Cup… It’s such a huge jump… But if there’s ever a prospect that’s going to be able to do it, I think that Connor’s showing enough to me to garner that,” Hamlin said, showing his confidence in Zilisch. A lot of Xfinity drivers find the transition to Cup difficult and aren’t able to replicate their dominance at the next level. Case in point? Drivers like Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer. Meanwhile, Zilisch has shown promise in his limited Cup Series schedule so far.

In the Cup Series race at COTA, Zilisch started an impressive 14th. He was running just outside the top 10, overtaking with ease, and looked poised for a decent finish. However, a collision with Daniel Suárez ended his hopes. Then again, at Charlotte, Zilisch put up an impressive performance, ultimately finishing 23rd in the 600-mile slugfest. His performances in the Cup car at road courses and ovals have only added more weight to Hamlin’s argument. However, Hamlin did not forget to give flowers to an improving SVG.

via Imago TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 04: Connor Zilisch 7 Spire Motorsports Austin Hatcher Foundation Chevrolet on pit road before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series LoveÕs RV Stop 225 race on October 4, 2024 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 04 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LoveÕs RV Stop 225 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532410040277

Denny Hamlin noted that once SVG gets the hang of the racetracks with more practice, results will start to show. Hamlin added, “He’s [SVG] proving that he’s getting better, as he goes to tracks for a second time, he’s gonna get better as well. That’s gonna continue to progress. Connor would perform maybe not as good as SVG on road courses right away… but maybe better on the ovals.” SVG’s 14th-place finish at Charlotte is a testament to Hamlin’s praise, but this sentiment of needing more practice on new tracks is one SVG himself has echoed in the past.

In May this year, Shane van Gisbergen admitted that his struggles in the Cup Series have stemmed from a lack of practice time before races. SVG said, “It’s so difficult when you only have 15-20 minutes of practice, then straight into qualifying.” For a guy new to ovals, all the racetracks, and the Next-Gen car, practice is key. In the 2010s, NASCAR had upward of 50 minutes of practice time at tracks, but after 2020, NASCAR curbed practice time, now to just 20 minutes before qualifying. However, with a win in Mexico City under his belt already, SVG can focus on honing his oval skills on upcoming tracks with a playoff berth already locked in. Meanwhile, Zilisch will be making part-time Cup starts!

Zilisch’s Cup Series journey is just getting started, with races at Atlanta and Watkins Glen next on his schedule. These tracks will offer a true test. Atlanta for its superspeedway-style pack racing and Watkins Glen for its technical road course layout, which Zilisch has already conquered in the Xfinity Series. If he impresses again, Denny Hamlin’s bold words may soon sound more like foresight than flattery.

Connor Zilisch gets ready for the Atlanta challenge

Connor Zilisch is poised for a significant test as he gears up for his third career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2025 Quaker State 400. The 18-year-old prodigy, who has already turned heads in the Xfinity Series with his raw speed and adaptability, now faces the ultimate proving ground. EchoPark Speedway’s unique configuration, re-profiled in 2022 to feature 28° banking and narrower lanes, has transformed the venue into a hybrid between a traditional intermediate track and a superspeedway. The race also marks the inaugural event of the 2025 NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with 32 of 40 drivers competing in a bracket-style format. However, Zilisch is not part of the challenge. Nonetheless, it adds extra intensity to the weekend.

For Zilisch, the challenge is two-fold. Not only must he adapt to the blistering pace and close-quarters racing of Cup cars at Atlanta, but he must also prove he belongs among the sport’s elite. His recent success in top-tier Xfinity equipment with JR Motorsports has given him valuable experience. But as Denny Hamlin noted, the leap from Xfinity to Cup is immense, especially on high-speed tracks like Atlanta.

With no practice session scheduled for the weekend, Zilisch will need to make the most of qualifying on Friday evening. He needs to secure a strong starting position and maximize his chances in the main event. As the NASCAR world watches, all eyes will be on the young star to see if he can rise to the occasion and announce himself as a future Cup Series contender. What do you think of Connor Zilisch’s exciting career? Let us know in the comments!