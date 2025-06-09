Denny Hamlin Claps Back at JGR Owner With Hilarious Threat as She Questions His Fatherly Duties

“Thank you to my family and friends who threw me the most beautiful baby shower last week! I wish I could include everyone in all these photos who made it so special – because lil guy is so loved already 🥰🥰 can’t believe in a few short weeks we will be welcoming a baby boy! 🩵” Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s longtime partner, took to Instagram last month to share heartfelt gratitude after her baby shower.

And boy, does time fly by fast! The due date for their baby boy is just around the corner. Overdue, to be precise! And with it, anticipation is building both at home and in the NASCAR community. Hamlin, known for his relentless schedule and dedication to racing, now faces the ultimate balancing act: preparing for a new chapter as a father while navigating the demands of a championship-caliber season. As the countdown to fatherhood begins, fans and insiders alike are wondering how Hamlin will juggle the most important race of his life with the high-speed world of NASCAR. The answer may lie in a recent, lighthearted exchange that has everyone talking.

Denny Hamlin’s race against fatherhood

Denny Hamlin’s calendar is packed. The NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Michigan yesterday, which is followed by the much-anticipated race in Mexico. But lately, racing isn’t Hamlin’s only focus. He’s on baby watch, with fiancée Jordan Fish overdue and ready to welcome their third child. The due date has passed, and Hamlin is juggling race prep with family time, staying close to home while keeping an eye on Jordan’s symptoms.

Heather Gibbs, JGR’s owner, injected humor into the situation. “It’s funny because I have four, and I’m like they don’t really do anything,” she said, referencing how newborns aren’t as demanding as people think. Her lighthearted comment drew laughs and highlighted the supportive, family-first culture at JGR.

Hamlin’s approach is simple. Family comes first, racing second. He’s ready to be there for Jordan, even if it means missing a race. As he put it, “Well, that is true, but I’ve been in the room before and she needs something really hard to grab onto and my hand is perfect for it. So I’m definitely going to be there this week, hopefully to hold her hand.” For Hamlin, the most important finish line is at home.

Hamlin even told Bob Pockrass about his commitments some time earlier, “Yeah, I’m going to wait to see kind of where her symptoms are at. I’ve got some meetings and what not here first, so just after that’s over, see where her symptom is at, and if she has any, then certainly we’ll go back (home).” He’s prepared to leave the garage, or even skip the Mexico race, if Jordan needs him. “I’m going to let her make the choice, and we’ve had that choice, and I think that we’ve chosen to kind of let things naturally happen whenever they do,” Hamlin added.

Jokes aside, Joe Gibbs Racing, too, is ready for anything. Ryan Truex is on standby as Hamlin’s backup. “Ryan’s a backup. I’ve been talking with him. He’s been working on the sim to get acclimated,” Hamlin explained. The team has even adjusted pedals and seating to fit Truex, ensuring a seamless transition if Hamlin is called away mid-race or can’t start at all.

As the clock ticks closer to both a potential championship and fatherhood, the JGR driver finds himself at a rare crossroads—one that blends heartbeats with horsepower. Whether he’s in the driver’s seat or the delivery room, one thing is certain: Denny Hamlin is racing toward a finish line that truly matters, both on and off the track.

Denny Hamlin’s fiancée reacts to daughter’s playful Sesame Street moment

As if navigating a full NASCAR season and waiting on a baby any minute weren’t enough, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish had a hilariously unexpected moment at home that fans can’t stop laughing about. With Jordan now past the 40-week mark in her pregnancy, things are already unpredictable. But no one saw a Sesame Street character becoming the center of a family roast session.

A recent story shared by Jordan shows her youngest daughter, Molly, poking fun at soon-to-be mom. With Jordan’s pregnancy bump clearly noticeable, Molly playfully compared her to Big Bird, one of Sesame Street’s most famous characters. Big Bird is a large, yellow-feathered, friendly character known for his towering height, gentle personality, and curious nature. He’s a beloved figure on the show, often acting as a guide for young viewers as they learn about the world.

Fish, wearing a green sundress, upon hearing the comparison, replied, “Big bird isn’t green, big bird is yellow.” But Molly didn’t miss a beat: “Even though you still look like it ’cause you’re big,” she replied quickly. Mommy Jordan’s response? A perfectly timed, “How rude of you,” followed by a laugh.

In the midst of championship races and family chaos, moments like Molly’s Sesame Street jab are reminders that life at the Hamlin household is anything but ordinary. Whether it’s holding off challengers on the track or handling toddler-level roasting with grace, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish clearly have a strong team dynamic at home. And as they prepare to welcome their newest teammate, it’s safe to say this racing family is already winning where it matters most.