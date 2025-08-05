Denny Hamlin Clears Carson Hocevar of Intent in Zane Smith Crash but Asks to Be Humble

Denny Hamlin, a seasoned NASCAR Cup Series driver with impressive victories including the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and multiple wins at Martinsville Speedway, recently weighed in on the on-track incident between rising star Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith during the Iowa Corn 350 race. The collision not only caused a stir on the track but also ignited tension among drivers, crew chiefs, and fans alike. Zane Smith’s crew chief publicly confronted Hocevar after the race, amplifying the controversy.

Known for his aggressive driving style, Hocevar seemed unbothered by the backlash, even sharing a defiant social media post after the incident. Hamlin, however, provided a nuanced perspective, clearing Hocevar of any intentional wrongdoing but emphasizing the importance of humility and accountability in racing. This moment highlights the broader challenges younger drivers face in navigating their aggressive instincts and the respect required on the circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin clears Hocevar of intent but urges humility

The flashpoint at the heart of the latest controversy occurred on Lap 229 of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. As the laps wound down, Carson Hocevar, wheeling the No. 77 Spire Motorsports car, entered Turn 1 underneath Zane Smith’s No. 38 Ford. Battling for position just outside the top 20, Hocevar got loose beneath Smith and lost control, sending Smith spinning hard into the outside wall and wrecking his day. The incident ruined what had been a promising run for Smith, who eventually finished a distant 36th. Meanwhile, tempers flared even more in the aftermath: Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, confronted Hocevar as he was being interviewed, making heated accusations about his driving.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Denny Hamlin confronted the controversy with blunt clarity, using his platform on “Actions Detrimental” to cut through speculation and social media noise. “I can tell you without a doubt, a hundred percent, he did not purposely hit Zane Smith. It was an accident,” However, Hamlin’s analysis didn’t stop at intent. He pivoted to the aftermath, focusing on Hocevar’s public reaction. “Carson’s definitely brushing it off as if to say, ‘Tough luck, buddy.’ That’s a tough way to live,” Hamlin observed. Rather than make a straightforward apology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Mo Media (@dirtymomedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Carson Hocevar’s comments on social platforms reinforced a reputation for brashness conduct Hamlin warned could prove costly over the arc of a NASCAR career. He cited the evolution of Cup champions: “You can choose the path in which you want……Joey Logano went through this, and would tell you right now they changed. Because they wised up to what it takes to be successful long-term in the series.” Hamlin’s message was direct: arrogance may draw attention, but humility earns respect, and peer respect is often worth more than viral clicks in the long run. “Your social media post…it’s good for clicks, bad for results, and I think he’s after the clicks right now. That’s my opinion.”

Denny Hamlin also highlighted the cycle of grudges within the Cup garage, noting how unaddressed slights can resurface at pivotal moments: “You’re gonna pay at the most inopportune time…when it was your day.” The warning underlined a central NASCAR truth: aggression and resilience are essential, but an unwillingness to own mistakes can make life harder when it matters most on race day.

The incident was another setback for Zane Smith’s turbulent run; over the last four races before Iowa, he’d lost about 50 positions in the closing laps, deepening frustrations within his team. For Hocevar, whose aggressive approach has prompted debate all year, Hamlin drew the line between youthful edge and the value of humility: veterans like Keselowski and Logano learned, with time, to balance confidence with accountability, something Hamlin believes Carson Hocevar must also adopt for long-term success.

Hamlin relieved Mexico race snubbed from 2025 schedule

Hamlin shifted focus to one of NASCAR’s most debated off-track stories: the now-deferred Mexico race. With international expansion rumored all season, there had been palpable anticipation and some anxiety about the Cup Series potentially heading to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Hamlin admitted relief at the calendar decision to skip Mexico for 2025 after months of speculation. His rationale was practical: international venues, while appealing for growth, present complex logistical and strategic challenges for drivers and teams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin revealed how taxing the experience truly was for race teams. “Mexico was very, very challenging,” he said. “Logistically, very, very tough on our race teams to prepare the cars… just a tremendous task.” The 44-year-old detailed how haulers had to be loaded immediately after the Michigan race on June 8. Leaving virtually no room to breathe before shipping out south of the border.

Hamlin noted that teams already face an unforgiving travel schedule, and adding a cross-border event would introduce new stresses, from transporting equipment to managing time zone shifts and language barriers. He highlighted that even successful drivers benefit from a familiar routine and that the grind of the regular season is taxing enough without additional hurdles. With the Iowa race’s intensity and the summer slate stretching resources thin, Hamlin’s sense of relief echoed concerns from across the paddock about logistics and preparation.

But it was not just tight schedules that made things difficult. A wave of illness hit the paddock that weekend. Including names like Noah Gragson and eventual Cup winner Shane van Gisbergen. Hamlin said it swept through teams rapidly. “Man, there were a lot of sick people,” he said. “I know of five to six that were in really, really bad shape.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ultimately, Hamlin’s candor gave fans and fellow competitors a rare, honest glimpse behind the curtain: while global ambitions are important for NASCAR’s future, drivers, especially those focused on championship runs, value stability and consistency in the current format. For Hamlin, whose recent results have helped solidify his spot atop the Cup standings, the absence of the Mexico race means one less distraction, one more chance to keep the title push undisturbed by the unknown.