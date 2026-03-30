Denny Hamlin Concedes to Chase Elliott’s Martinsville Supremacy With 5-Word Admission

It was just one of those days for Denny Hamlin. For much of the Cook Out 400, it looked like the 45-year-old had everything under control. He dominated the opening half of the race, pacing the field with authority and stacking up laps lead at a track where he’s long been one of the best. But Martinsville has a way of flipping the script late, and this time the momentum slipped just enough for Chase Elliott to seize his opportunity.

And now Hamlin is left licking his wounds. In the post-race interview, the No.11 driver seemed to have accepted his fate.

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“No, he did a good job of controlling the pace there,” Hamlin said while speaking to Jamie Little in the pit lane. “It just really came from that bad restart that I had beside the 1. Just not much really I could have done there. Felt like we gave it our all.”

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The turning point came down to strategy and a bit of perfectly timed luck. Elliott opted for an aggressive approach in the final stage, pitting earlier than most and committing to a two-stop strategy that initially looked risky.

While the rest of the field tried to split the stage more conservatively, Elliott’s gamble hinged on getting a caution at the right moment. When debris brought out a yellow, it played directly into his hands, handing him the position he needed.

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However, it was a tough one for Hamlin to swallow. Elliott may have led only 84 laps, but Hamlin staggering 292 showed the chokehold he had over Martinsville Speedway.

This statistic pushed the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran into the top five all-time for laps led at the paperclip track, pushing him over the 3000 mark. Chase Elliott may have walked away with a victory, but Hamlin definitely etched his name in history.

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Despite the disappointment, the 45-year-old driver still walked away with a runner-up finish, continuing a strong run of form in the 2026 season. Over the last four races, he has averaged an impressive 4.75 finish, highlighted by a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But as the Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next, Hamlin’s current form is getting hard to ignore.

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Hamlin’s 2026 season so far

After a turbulent stretch not too long ago, Denny Hamlin has quietly flipped the narrative and is now rebuilding momentum in a big way. Five races into the new season, the veteran looks far more in control both in terms of performance and consistency.

What’s made the resurgence even more impressive is how strong his ecosystem and team have been. 23XI Racing came out of the gates flying with Tyler Reddick delivering early wins and both Reddick and Bubba Wallace sitting first and second in the standings at some point, making Hamlin a very happy team owner.

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Hamlin himself added to that surge with a dominant performance at Las Vegas, signaling that he wasn’t just along for the ride; he was leading it.

While Darlington tested the veteran and Hamlin managed to bring it home in 11th place, Martinsville proved just how sharp he’s been.

He has climbed up to third in the standings and leads the field in laps led through seven races with an impressive 444, more than anyone else on the grid. With that kind of pace and consistency, Hamlin isn’t just back in form; he is firmly back in the championship conversation.