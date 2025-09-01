Seat-Less in 2026, Championship Favorite Earns Huge Respect as He Inches Closer to NASCAR History

Corey Heim’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season has been a standout, piloting the No. 11 Toyota for Tricon Garage to eight victories and a regular-season title. For Heim, his latest triumph at Darlington’s playoff opener was business as usual, as he capped a run with an average finish of 6.1 across 19 races, building on eight wins and a runner-up championship spot from 2024. That consistency puts him atop the playoff points, yet whispers about 2026 linger. But what challenges await the No. 11 beyond this dream year?

Despite the dominance, Denny Hamlin’s star Heim’s future hangs in the balance, with no confirmed full-time ride for next season. Experts suggest a patchwork schedule across series to bridge the gap, even as he eyes history in Trucks. His path echoes young talents navigating NASCAR’s ladder, where talent meets opportunity’s hurdles. So what’s this seat-less in 2026, and what’s the NASCAR history Corey Heim is about to make? Let’s find out.

Corey Heim’s historic chase amid seat uncertainty

On The Teardown podcast, insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi spotlighted Corey Heim’s push toward NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series history while grappling with an uncertain 2026. “Corey Heim, you know, another dominant driver for this season. Looks like he’s going to break the all-time single-season Truck Series wins record,” host Jeff Gluck noted, highlighting Heim’s eight wins, tying him one shy of Greg Biffle’s 1999 mark of nine.

This pursuit stems from Heim‘s breakout, starting with his 2021 ARCA title and escalating through part-time Truck runs, where he notched two wins in 2022 before full-time dominance. The angle sharpens on Heim’s respect earned, despite no locked seat for 2026, with insiders pointing to a likely multi-series slate including select Cup starts for 23XI Racing.

Jordan Bianchi added, “And it’s funny, like, I mean, he’s had, especially early in the year, remember, like, there were like three or four races that he should have won.” Those near-misses, like second at Nashville and third at Kansas, could have already shattered the record, underscoring his potential in a season with 12 top fives. Heim’s story mirrors young stars like Ty Gibbs, who transitioned smoothly, but his path hits sponsorship snags amid Tricon’s Toyota ties.

That resilience draws praise, as Gluck observed, “He should already have ten.” With six races left—Bristol, New Hampshire; Talladega; Charlotte; Martinsville; and Phoenix—Heim’s playoff cushion positions him for the championship, potentially eclipsing Biffle’s record en route. His 2024 runner-up, with six wins, set the stage, but 2026’s uncertainty, possibly blending Xfinity with Sam Hunt Racing and Trucks, tests his mettle in NASCAR’s competitive shuffle.

While Heim eyes that ninth win, his Darlington command showed why he’s a favorite, turning a tough track into a statement.

Heim masters Darlington in playoff opener

Corey Heim turned Darlington Raceway‘s challenges into a commanding victory, leading 65 laps to claim his eighth win of 2025. “It feels like I’m in a dream. Eight wins is phenomenal. Crazy to look back on but so much to look forward to,” Heim said, capturing the thrill after outpacing Daniel Hemric by 0.766 seconds. This effort, amid “The Lady in Black’s” tire-wearing surface, was built on his spring Darlington third-place finish, showing growth in Tricon’s setup under crew chief Scott Zipadelli.

Rivals took note, with Hemric acknowledging Heim’s pace: “We’ve been wanting so badly to have execution like that. That was our cleanest race of the season.” Heim’s Stage 1 win, his 16th stage triumph this year, padded his points, a strategy honed from early-season dominance like his Daytona opener victory. The race’s nine cautions for 19 laps tested field depth, but Heim’s clean run highlighted why he’s topped the standings since Martinsville.

This opener sets a tone for the playoffs, where Heim’s consistency, never finishing worse than 15th in wins, pressures contenders like Grant Enfinger, who finished third. “I felt it swing tight quick. Luckily, it wasn’t a blowout, or obviously we would have been in trouble,” Heim added, detailing a mid-race tire scare that nearly derailed him. With Bristol next, his form positions Tricon for a title push, echoing their 2024 near-miss.