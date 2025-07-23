Denny Hamlin “Could’ve Done Better” Says the Driver Himself as He Takes Up NASCAR Broadcasting Work

Denny Hamlin may have taken the checkered flag at Dover on Sunday, but it wasn’t just his driving that made headlines this weekend; it was his double duty. Just a day before claiming his 58th career Cup Series win at the Monster Mile, Hamlin was up in the broadcast booth, lending his expertise during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on CW. For a driver often praised for his racing IQ and raw honesty, it was a rare behind-the-scenes look at how he sees the sport not just from the driver’s seat but through the lens of a commentator.

It was a natural crossover in theory after all; several former Cup stars like Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer, and Jamie McMurray have transitioned into media with remarkable ease. But for Hamlin, the experience, however, proved more complex than expected. What set Hamlin’s stint apart wasn’t just the timing but how it unfolded. And his take on it? Well, it wasn’t all smooth talking.

Hamlin pulls back the curtain on his booth experience

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin got real about his recent stint in the Xfinity broadcast booth during Dover weekend. While many might assume being trackside offers a tactical advantage, Hamlin was quick to shut that down. “I got asked post-race if it was an advantage to be up there,” he recalled. “In the bus, it’s like I don’t—I’m not distracted with all the other stuff. And so I would say it’s not an advantage at all to go up there and do the booth,” Hamlin said, emphasizing that being in the broadcast booth didn’t grant him additional track insight.

“Truthfully, I’d see a hell of a lot more sitting in my motorhome.” The chaos behind the scenes, producers in your ear, constant camera switches leave little room to actually observe the race in real time. Hamlin praised Adam Alexander and Jamie Little for their effortless flow and professionalism, “Adam makes it so freaking easy…”, he said.

While the booth offered a bird’s-eye view of the race, Hamlin explained that it wasn’t all that helpful. “You’re trying to concentrate on, ‘Okay, what do the people see? Let’s talk about what the people are seeing.’” He continued, “You want to be talking about what the camera is showing, and so, even though you’ve got something good you want to say, you’ve got to throw it out the window and go with what’s on the screen.” The format demanded real-time reactions, not long-form analysis—something that clearly clashed with Hamlin’s instinct for deeper breakdowns.

All the booth-side distractions made it tough for Hamlin to lock in and deliver the kind of detailed insights he’s known for. “Um, so I just I feel like my role in the booth would be talking about what the drivers need to be looking for, how they need to be setting up passes, things like that,” he explained. “You know, being a little more technical in that aspect. I think that’s kind of my lane.” But caught up in the live pace and production rhythm, that lane quickly got buried under real-time noise.

Still, the chemistry in the booth made it a worthwhile experience. “They’ve got great on-air talent that makes things extremely easy,” Hamlin said. He even shared how smoothly things flowed between him and Jamie Little: “We would kind of give hand signals of like, you know, when you want to say something… so the other person knows to wrap up.” When asked if he’d do it again, Hamlin didn’t hesitate: “Yeah, I would do it again. I would.” For a driver known for his candor, the booth gave Hamlin a whole new perspective and one he’s ready to explore again.

Eyes on 60 – Denny Hamlin’s next move on and off the track

At 44, Denny Hamlin shows no signs of stepping off the gas. With 58 career Cup Series wins, he’s not just aiming for a maiden championship win; he’s chasing the rare 60-win milestone, a mark achieved by only a handful of legends like Kevin Harvick in NASCAR history. That drive, combined with his razor-sharp race IQ, keeps him relevant and dangerous every single weekend. Even without a championship title to his name, Hamlin’s longevity, consistency, and racecraft have solidified him as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Off the track, Hamlin’s legacy is expanding through 23XI Racing – the high-profile team he co-owns with Michael Jordan. Since its debut in 2021, the team has quickly established itself as a serious competitor, securing wins and attracting major talent. Hamlin’s dual role as a full-time driver and team owner makes him one of the most influential figures in modern NASCAR. As he balances chasing personal milestones with building a legacy beyond the driver’s seat, what’s next for Hamlin isn’t just about victory lane; it’s about shaping the future of the sport itself.

Denny Hamlin’s trajectory speaks to evolution, not just endurance. As he balances competing at the highest level with building his presence off the track, he’s positioning himself for long-term relevance in NASCAR. Not as a relic of the past, but as a name that still shapes the headlines and the future. Whether it’s in a race suit or a broadcast booth, Hamlin isn’t stepping back; he’s simply stepping into a broader role.