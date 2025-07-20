Denny Hamlin Credits Two NASCAR Champions Behind His Uncanny Dover Dominance

Denny Hamlin has built quite the legacy at Dover International Speedway, affectionately known as the Monster Mile. Over the last few seasons, he has emerged as one of the most consistent performers on the 1-mile concrete oval. Most recently, he won the 2024 Dover race — the only repeat victory at the track in the past seven races. That win was no fluke: Hamlin has impressively recorded three top-five and two top-10 finishes across his three starts at Dover.

And now, as the NASCAR Cup garage gears up for Sunday’s race, Denny Hamlin has already secured a 13th-place spot due to a cancelled qualifying session. Not one to shy away from crediting others, the Joe Gibbs racing driver recently revealed he owes much of his success at Dover to two of NASCAR’s greatest champions.

Denny Hamlin admits to studying two NASCAR legends to strengthen his performance at Dover

Dover is one of NASCAR’s unique venues. The 1-mile concrete oval opened in 1969 and is known for its high banking and relentless demand on both driver and machine. It is a true test of endurance and precision. Its unforgiving walls and tight turns require unwavering concentration, making it one of the toughest tracks on the circuit.

However, the No. 11 driver serves to be a consistent threat at Dover. With three wins since 2022, including the 2024 repeat, plus multiple top fives, he has shown both qualifying prowess and race execution. He holds an average finish of 9.0, ranking fifth among active drivers since 2022 on this track. Clearly, the combination of a sharp qualifying edge and race strategy has helped cement his status at the Monster Mile.

In a recent pre-race interview, Denny Hamlin took a moment to express his gratitude towards NASCAR’s greatest champions, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. When asked about the secret of the sauce that has made Joe Gibbs Racing fairly successful at this track, Denny Hamlin revealed studying these two drivers. He says, “Well, I think good cars mean a fair amount of it. And the second is probably I was really blessed with having Martin Truex as a teammate. He was exceptional at this racetrack, and really, the gold standard kind of as Jimmy’s success started to tail off, like he was the next guy in line that every time he came here, you’re going to have to battle him for race wins. So early in my career, just studying Jimmie; late in my career, studying Martin. Those two guys are the ones that I’ve changed my style to, and it’s been better.”

Jimmie Johnson is arguably the greatest Dover driver of all time. The seven-time Cup series champion recorded 11 career wins at Dover, the most of any track in his career. This includes sweeps of both spring and fall races in 2002 and again in 2009, remarkable feats on an already demanding track. Johnson’s mastery ran through the 2017 AAA 400, marking his 11th and final Dover win. His incredible consistency and adaptability there set the benchmark Hamlin references.

But more importantly, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing from 2016 until the 2017 Cup Series champion retired from full-time Cup Series racing in late 2024, forming one of the most respected partnerships in the garage at the time. Their relationship was built on mutual admiration and healthy competition, with Hamlin often praising Truex’s natural speed and calm demeanor. All last year, during an interview reflecting on the years together, Hamlin remarked, saying, “He’s just so respectful, he reminds me of Jimmie Johnson. I think he’s so underrated as far as the natural ability to drive a car fast. I have to work tremendously hard, week in and week out, to run the speed that Martin Truex runs… like I have to work really hard to keep up with him.”

Their rivalry remains respectful even in intense moments like the 2016 Daytona 500, where Hamlin narrowly edged out Martin in the closest finish in the event’s history. They are dynamic, marked by skill, teamwork, and rare chemistry, which played a major role in JGR’s sustained dominance through the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Martin Truex Jr.’s breakthrough came at Dover, where he claimed his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory in 2007. Starting from the 26th, Martin led 216 laps and drove by over seven seconds during a rain-delayed Monday race. It was an unforgettable performance. He would go on to win Dover at least four times in his career, firmly establishing it as one of his best tracks.

But fast forward to today, and Denny Hamlin finds himself in some sort of pickle with his 23XI Racing team.

“All will be exposed,” says Hamlin about 23XI Racing’s charter disputes

Just days before the Dover race weekend, a federal court denied the request from 23XI Racing, Hamlin’s co-owned team, and Front Row Motorsports for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped NASCAR from reclaiming their charters. As a result, all six cars from both teams are competing at Dover as open entries, meaning that they do not have guaranteed starting spots and will not receive charter-related earnings.

Despite this setback, Denny Hamlin was unwavering during a press conference on Saturday, clearly stating that no settlement is on the table in the lawsuit against NASCAR and the France family. Refusing to answer anything further, the No. 11 driver said, “All I can tell you, and this will be my blanket answer for all questions about this, is, if you want answers, you want to understand all of why this is happening, come December 1. You will get the answers that you are looking for, and all will be exposed.”

When asked whether he regretted the direction 23XI Racing has taken, especially since they refused to sign NASCAR’s 2025 charter agreement, Hamlin didn’t hesitate. He very confidently said, “Not a chance. December 1 is all that matters. Mark your calendar.” The statement, cryptic, reaffirms that Hamlin is in this battle for the long haul and fully believes in the legal route his team has taken.

Still, even amid the courtroom drama, he was quick to assure that his focus remains on racing. He acknowledged that he would rather be concentrating solely on his performance behind the wheel, but made it clear that the lawsuit is not a distraction. For him, Dover is business as usual, both in defending his track dominance and standing firm against NASCAR.