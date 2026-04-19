Denny Hamlin Curbs His Expectations Over NASCAR’s Return to Historic Track

In NASCAR, experience, more often than not, outlasts talent. But sometimes, even experience doesn’t become that big of a factor. Or at least that’s what Denny Hamlin wants everyone to believe as NASCAR prepares to return to a fan favorite track.

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Denny Hamlin insists he’s not at an advantage but the stats paint a different picture

Last season, NASCAR announced that Chicagoland would be back on the 2026 schedule. But while the race is scheduled for July 5, there is a Goodyear tire test scheduled for April 21 considering the fact that the sport hasn’t raced at the track since 2019 and a lot has changed in terms of car, setups, and tires.

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One of the drivers who would be part of the test is Denny Hamlin. And ahead of the Cup race at Kansas this weekend, he was asked what he hopes to get out of the tire test and whether he sees himself at an advantage to his rivals considering his experience at Chicagoland.

“I mean, maybe. Maybe a third of the field hasn’t seen it. I don’t know if it’s an advantage. The advantage comes from having the track time. That’s ultimately where the advantage comes from,” he claimed.

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To Hamlin’s point, he is one of the 9 active drivers who have raced at Chicagoland before. However, Hamlin is also one of the two Cup drivers who have raced at the track the most. He, along with his former teammate Kyle Busch, has the most race starts (13) at Chicagoland of the current garage.

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But then there’s also the factor of Busch going through the most difficult phases of his Cup career, having been winless for 3 years. On the other hand, Hamlin is as good as ever. So far this season, he has already won a race and hasn’t finished below 11th for the last six races. As far as his result at Chicagoland is concerned, he won there in 2015. Along with that, he also has four top 10s and a couple of top 5 finishes at the track.

So while Hamlin may suggest that he’s not at an advantage for Chicagoland, his past and present situation point that he is, if not at an advantage, the most ahead of his rivals for the track’s comeback.

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Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: Denny Hamlin 11 of Joe Gibbs Racing speaks to the media during the 2022 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Media Day on September 1, 2022, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day Icon220901004

As for the upcoming tire test, Hamlin claimed the track hasn’t seen racing for some time. So the expectations would have to be managed about what happens at the test. He suggested that the race weekend would be ‘totally different’ from the test considering initially, the drivers at the test would be blowing off the dust from the track.

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However, the changes at Chicagoland won’t just be limited to the on-track racing for July’s race compared to the race in 2019.

NASCAR will make some necessary changes to Chicagoland before its return

When Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president, chief venue & racing innovation officer, made the Chicagoland announcement for 2026, he also revealed that the facility will be undergoing some changes. Kennedy clarified that the changes won’t be monumental but necessary ones to make the facility up to date for Cup racing.

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“We’re going to be making improvements to the seating there, to the optics of the facility, the midway area, a lot of our suites and hospitality areas. (It’s) really important for us to continue to invest in all of our tracks and facilities and make sure that when our fans come in every single weekend that it feels like a first-class experience,” Kennedy said.

But from a racing standpoint, Kennedy said the track is ‘relatively race ready’ barring some replacement of the SAFER foam, which is required, as well as a fresh coat of paint.

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From Kennedy’s comments, it was clear that NASCAR is all set to bring back Chicagoland in roaring fashion to the schedule so the fans enjoy the return of the track a lot. But would that still be the case if one of the most divisive drivers, Denny Hamlin, potentially ends up winning on the track?

That is something only time will tell.