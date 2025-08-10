Denny Hamlin Declares Himself the “Best Driver” But Fans Ain’t Buying It

Denny Hamlin has raced in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2006, quickly establishing himself as a force. He burst onto the scene as a standout rookie with two wins and a third-place finish in the standings. One of the best rookie seasons in modern NASCAR history. With 58 Cup wins, he has remained a fixture at the top of the sport. These trophies include two crown jewels themselves, i.e, Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 victories. His longevity and consistent performance put him in rare company among seasoned drivers. Yet his latest remarks show he believes experience alone crowns him the best, at least if road courses don’t count.

The 44-year-old’s career arc reads like a saga of near-misses and resilience. He rose through the ranks at Joe Gibbs Racing, clinching major victories. Yet the NASCAR Cup championship continues to elude him. His closest shot came in 2010, when he finished runner-up by just a few points. This July, he signed a multi-year extension with JGR. This has been his lifelong team. Highlighting the trust and tenure he has built. But does that declare him the best driver out there?

The 2025 season is shaping up as one of Hamlin’s strongest late-career campaigns. He has already notched four wins and ranks fourth in the championship standings. He sits just behind leaders like William Byron and Kyle Larson. Statistically, this is his best season since NASCAR introduced the Next Gen car in 2022. One of only three years where he’s ranked top three in average finish, driver rating, and points. Recent wins at Martinsville and Dover reinforce that his form may finally push him over the championship line. Yet he hasn’t pulled back the line on full dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In a recent interview, Hamlin offered his own ranking of NASCAR’s current best drivers. He said, “If we can exclude the road courses, I believe I’m number one. Byron is two, Larson is three… Blaney should be in the top five.” He then allowed that others like Bell, Elliott, or Reddick could fill out the fifth slot in a toss-up. In response, fans wielded social media and Reddit with humor and incredulity. Some mock the notion outright, others debate who truly deserves “best.” This only goes on to show that not everyone buys his claim.

Fans give their takes on Denny Hamlin’s bold claim

Hamlin’s “exclude road courses” comment instantly sparked parody takes from fans. One of the most popular riffs came from a NASCAR Reddit thread. One user exaggerated the logic to absurd extremes. “If we exclude the racing, I’m the best driver in NASCAR right now.” The remark pokes fun at how narrowing the criteria far enough can make almost anyone “the best.” It reflects a wider online sentiment that Hamlin’s claim felt too self-serving to take at face value.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan flipped Hamlin’s idea to highlight a rival’s specialty. “If we exclude ovals, SVG is the best driver in NASCAR now.” The comment nods to Shane van Gisbergen’s reputation as an elite road course racer. This is bolstered by his Cup Series win in his debut on a street circuit. By swapping ovals for road courses, the fan underscores that “best” is often just a matter of picking the battleground.

The conversation also drifted toward humor involving NASCAR’s rare female presence. “If we exclude all male drivers, Katherine Legge is the best driver in NASCAR right now.” Katherine Legge became the first woman to start a Cup race since Danica Patrick. She has fought through adversity and proven her versatility. The reply to this comment took things one step further. “I mean… we have seen Ryan Blaney as a female before. Tough to beat that.” This was a playful jab referencing a past meme of Blaney photoshopped as a woman.

For some, Hamlin’s boldness opened the door to snarkier future commentary. “That’s it. Every time he wrecks I’m gonna say ‘World’s greatest driver, ladies and gentleman.’” Sarcasm like this has long been part of sports fandom, especially toward confident athletes. Here, the fan pointed out that Hamlin’s self-promotion could backfire if his on-track mistakes invite ridicule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not all reactions were lengthy. Some cut right to the point with dry humor. “Athlete is confident in himself, more shocking news coming up at 10.” This mimics the tone of satirical “breaking news” headlines. It also pointed out that it’s too common to see self-confidence in elite sports. The subtle dig suggests Hamlin’s claim is more ordinary than he might think.

From playful exaggerations to pointed sarcasm, fans used Denny Hamlin’s self-ranking as a springboard for creativity. Some leaned on NASCAR memes, others drew comparisons to specialist drivers, and a few simply poked fun at the nature of confidence in sports. Collectively, the reactions show how a single statement can ignite both humor and debate across the racing community.