Denny Hamlin Declares William Byron the True Champion After Losing 15 Crucial Playoff Points

Denny Hamlin has been through enough regular-season battles to understand just how fragile the margin for error can be in NASCAR’s playoff system. As the Cup Series left Daytona to close out the 2024 regular season, Hamlin once again found himself at the center of the points shuffle that so often defines the championship race before the postseason even begins. The late-race chaos triggered by Chase Elliott’s wreck didn’t just change finishing positions; it reshaped the larger playoff picture altogether.

William Byron emerged from the night with the regular-season title in hand, along with the highly coveted 15 playoff points that accompany it. For Hamlin, who has long built his reputation on consistency and playoff savvy, the shift underscored both the cruelty and precision of the format. In the aftermath of Daytona, Hamlin didn’t deflect or dwell on his setback; instead, he offered an unfiltered perspective on what the outcome truly meant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin’s 3-word Candid Admission

When the discussion turned to William Byron locking up the regular-season championship, Denny Hamlin didn’t hesitate to lay down his 3-word verdict. “Yeah, deserving too,” he said, immediately signaling that Byron’s accomplishment was not a fluke or a product of circumstance, but rather a reflection of the broader story of 2024. Hamlin, who has spent years measuring himself against NASCAR’s best, framed Byron’s success through the lens of consistency, a quality he knows ultimately dictates who rises to the top. “I think about each weekend…who’s gonna be the most consistent…Hendrick cars, and he’s the guy, right?”

AD

That observation carried weight because of how the season unfolded. Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports team jumped out to a lightning start in the spring, piling up early momentum and regularly showing top-five speed. Even as a midseason slump stretched over nearly two months, Byron and the No. 24 group never allowed themselves to sink below contender status. In Hamlin’s eyes, that full-season balance validated the result: “You crowned your correct regular-season champion,” he insisted, noting that while others like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson had moments of brilliance, Byron’s week-in, week-out performance remained unmatched.

Hamlin went further, pointing out on his podcast that sheer wins, just two for Byron, weren’t the only measuring stick in the modern system. “They didn’t win as many races as others…but they just were always in the top five, top three,” he emphasized. This underscored not only Byron’s sustained pace but also a larger trend in today’s NASCAR, where regular-season titles reward resiliency even more than checkered flags.

Still, Hamlin’s acknowledgment came with personal implications. The ripple effects of Elliott’s Daytona misfortune turned the fight for the top spot into a scramble for second and the bonus points that follow it. Hamlin explained the stakes in blunt terms: “I could leave Daytona second or sixth in points…and it’s only 23 23-point difference. Second gets 10 [playoff points], but third gets 8…7, 6, 5. So this is a five-point swing. It’s like another win, whether you’re on the high end or the bad end of this.”

In that sense, Hamlin’s comments were more than polite praise; they were the reflections of a driver fully aware that those 15 points Byron secured had just reshaped not only his margin for error but the competitive balance of the entire playoff grid.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Mental Toll and Human Side Behind the Playoff Pressure

The fallout from the Richmond Raceway chaos laid bare more than just the physical toll of NASCAR’s high-stakes competition; it revealed an emotional and mental struggle that even elite drivers face under relentless pressure. Denny Hamlin, who has shared the cockpit and countless battles with Kyle Busch over the years, voiced genuine concern over his former teammate’s state after a night marked by uncharacteristic incidents. Hamlin admitted on his podcast, “I was going to text him, ‘Are you okay?’ It was so weird… He was hitting everything! He ran into us under caution… it just doesn’t look right.” The frustration and confusion were not just about on-track wrecks but about what seemed like a deeper, unseen fatigue or distraction affecting Busch’s precision and decision-making.

Hamlin’s perspective offered an intimate glimpse into the toll such a brutal stretch can take, even on drivers considered among NASCAR’s best. He pointed out that Busch’s Richmond incident wasn’t from a lack of effort but part of a larger slump the two-time Cup Series champion has endured since moving to Richard Childress Racing, a stark contrast to teammate Austin Dillon’s playoff-clinching victory in identical equipment. Hamlin’s reflections recognized the human element behind mechanical failures and errors, a reminder that mental resilience under the “win-or-go-home” playoff system is as critical as raw speed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Hamlin underscored the chaotic nature of those moments in Richmond, clarifying that Busch was forced into split-second decisions amid mayhem, such as the contact with Chase Elliott during the wreck: “He wasn’t told about the nine until the last second… at that point, he’s just trying to get clear of the mayhem.” This nuance illustrated Hamlin’s understanding that the flaws weren’t recklessness but the harsh reality of navigating chaos under intense pressure.

Hamlin’s concern extended beyond competition to a genuine hope for Busch’s well-being and competitive rebound. It became clear that, amidst playoff point battles and championship aspirations, drivers like Hamlin appreciate what is at stake beyond mere statistics, the mental and emotional toll of racing at the highest level, week after week. This human side of compassion amid chaos adds a compelling layer to the playoff narrative, one that contextualizes not only Byron’s triumph and Hamlin’s battle for playoff standings but also the struggles of veterans fighting to keep pace in an unforgiving sport.